Emma Roberts enters her Valentino era in draped mini dress

It’s coming up roses for Emma Roberts. Not only has the actress sailed through motherhood, announced her engagement to partner Cody John and touched down in Saint Tropez for the Summer Gala 2024, but she has also meticulously curated a bohemian wardrobe for all to coo over.

However, avid fashion followers will appreciate that a bohemian wardrobe doesn’t necessarily mean one devoid of luxury labels. On Friday, Emma shared a glimpse into her European sojourn, debuting her coolly elegant style while mapping picturesque floral-decked streets.

Gracing the French Riviera in the utmost style, Emma slipped into a chocolate brown one-shouldered dress courtesy of Australian label Showpo. She paired the draped number with a monogrammed Valentino handbag in natural and black hues with gold hardware detailing.

© Instagram/Emma Roberts The actress clasped a monogrammed Valentino handbag

Completing her off-duty attire, the mother-of-one stepped out in some chic thong-style sandals by Pelle Moda and minimalist gold jewellery.

Emma’s look, which was styled by Elkin’s Brit and Kara, flawlessly fused sophisticated European style with Americana cool. She wore her beachy blonde locks down loose and opted for a porcelain makeup palette, complete with a pair of black sunglasses.

© Instagram/Emma Roberts Emma paired the luxury piece with a draped chocolate dress by Showpo

Clearly, Italian luxury has been at the forefront of the actress’ mind as of late. Earlier this month, she attended the Space Cadet premiere in New York, dressed in head-to-toe Versace AW24

Departing from her signature bohemian attire, the actress attended the glittering public premiere in New York, wearing a themed beige corset paired with a sculptural mini skirt in a scintillating shade of silver with draping detail. Both items hailed from Versace’s autumn/winter 20204 collection, which championed office-ready silhouettes, gothic colourways and sultry tailoring.