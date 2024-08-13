Maya Jama just borrowed Rihanna's TikTok viral dress and made it her own

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rihanna’s style is an explosion of street style staples with a lashing of luxury. From XL boyfriend jeans to graphic tees and floor-length fur coats, the singer knows exactly how to assemble the dream ensemble. After all, it’s Rihanna. She debuts a new outfit and suddenly everyone else is playing catch-up.

One of those hot on the heels of the global chart-topper is Maya Jama. The Love Island presenter, who just wrapped another season, is making the most of her time away from the villa, yet still remains partial to a nostalgic nod to her on-screen wardrobe.

Taking to social media on Monday, the 29-year-old shared a throwback clip from her days on the island, sporting a new look that eagle-eyed fashion followers may recognise.

© Instagram/Maya Jama Maya Jama wore ASAI's Rihanna-approved 'Hot Wok' dress

The presenter slipped into ASAI’s signature ‘Hot Wok’ dress. Famously popularised by Rihanna back in October 2019, the rare garment features a shocking pink tie-dye print, a mini silhouette, an asymmetrical hemline and a lightly draped cowl neck.

ASAI is celebrated for marrying streetwear with high fashion, often drawing inspiration from the designer's Vietnamese, Chinese, and British heritage. It honours multicultural identity, making it popular among considered dressers.

Following the drastic spike in interest following Rihanna’s appearance in the garment, which she paired with some Fenty shades and Balenciaga’s pink pouch, designer A Sai Ta put the dress back into production to raise money for Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers. The striking number was initially debuted during Nigeria’s Arise Fashion Week, worn by model Elizabeth Osagie-Ero.

© Lagos Fashion Week ASAI for Lagos Fashion Week

Retailing for £300, but only available via direct purchase through the Vietnamese-Chinese designer, the sunset-toned dress added another covetable look to Maya’s ever-expanding holiday wardrobe.

The London-native paired the cult piece with some chunky gold hoop earrings and a coordinating gold necklace. She wore her dark curls swept up into a high ponytail to reveal a natural, dewy beauty blend.