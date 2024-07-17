Maya Jama's crochet bralette mini dress is summer dressing goals

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Maya Jama works hard, but her cool-girl-coded Love Island wardrobe works harder. Underneath her posts on Instagram about the show, the comments section is less about what actually happened in the latest episode, and rather 'tell us ASAP where we can buy this outfit'.

In her latest stellar sartorial moment, she donned a stunning cut-out (her go-to design) mini dress from UK-based label Ella Mia, and her exact dress has also been donned by South African singing sensation Tyla this season.

© Instagram/@mayajama Maya's two-piece set is from a small UK-based brand, Ella Mia

Maya wore the 'Rara' two-piece set from the small label featuring a bejewelled burgundy crochet bralette and satin bodice, and a rara skirt.

Right on cue, fans flooded her outfit Instagram post with comments including: "Ngl, I want this set real bad," "Might have to be your top 5 look" and "obsessed with every outfit you wear and whoever dresses you!!" - kudos to her go-to stylist Rhea Francois.

© Maya Jama wearing a two-piece She wore the set to host Love Island

If you recognise this stunning set, it may be because Tyla - singer of 2024 hits Water and Jump, wore this exact set back in April. Giving it a transitional weather season makeover, she paired if with an oversized brown textured coat and brown, lace-up calf-high boots. After sharing an image of the South African star in this set, comments suggest it sold out in approximately three minutes.

When a celebrity or fashion icon dons a piece from an independent brand, it indicates that it's a label that may come up the ranks in the fashion realm. But when two of them wear the exact same piece, you know for a fact it's a name for the 'ones-to-watch' list.

If you're in need of summer style inspiration, look no further than Maya's relentless wardrobe.