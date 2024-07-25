Maya Jama shows Stormzy what he's missing in sculptural dress

There’s no two ways about it. Break-ups suck.
The one redeemable quality of heartbreak? Curating a targeted revenge wardrobe. Petty as it may seem, it’s a one-way road to getting over someone.
Nobody understands the art of revenge dressing better than Maya Jama. The Love Island host recently split with her on-again off-again partner Stormzy, leaving the couple’s loyal followers somewhat shell-shocked.
Yet, considering her experience hosting an international dating show, it comes as little surprise that Maya is an expert in the art of bouncing back sartorially. On Wednesday, the London-native took to social media to showcase her latest look, an ivory bodycon number featuring a strapless silhouette and form-fitting design.
The 32-year-old styled the piece in a minimalist fashion, going without jewellery and curating her mermaid waves in a down-loose manner. She subsequently enjoyed a night out with friends, many of whom also sported white for the exclusive occasion.
Showing the ex what he’s been truly missing, Maya opted for a glamorous beauty palette, consisting of a nude lip with a cinnamon-toned lip liner, a glowing complexion and a sparkling mocha eyeshadow blend.
While she may be queen of Ibiza bashes, Maya’s revenge wardrobe isn’t solely restricted to going-out attire.
Earlier the month, the star stepped out in a cream crochet to attend Wimbledon 2024. Championing emerging brand Magda Butrym, Maya styled out the designer’s low-rise crochet skirt, a cropped knit blazer with a floral shoulder detail and a set of strappy shoes, also adorned with tiny white crochet flowers.
The presenter once again proved her penchant for the summer texture, donning a crocheted cut-out mini dress from UK-based label Ella Mia while living it up abroad. Her exact dress has also been donned by South African singing sensation Tyla earlier this season.