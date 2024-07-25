Maya Jama shows Stormzy what he's missing in sculptural dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There’s no two ways about it. Break-ups suck.

The one redeemable quality of heartbreak? Curating a targeted revenge wardrobe. Petty as it may seem, it’s a one-way road to getting over someone.

Nobody understands the art of revenge dressing better than Maya Jama. The Love Island host recently split with her on-again off-again partner Stormzy, leaving the couple’s loyal followers somewhat shell-shocked.

© Instagram/Maya Jama The singer championed her go-to party-girl aesthetic in white

Yet, considering her experience hosting an international dating show, it comes as little surprise that Maya is an expert in the art of bouncing back sartorially. On Wednesday, the London-native took to social media to showcase her latest look, an ivory bodycon number featuring a strapless silhouette and form-fitting design.

The 32-year-old styled the piece in a minimalist fashion, going without jewellery and curating her mermaid waves in a down-loose manner. She subsequently enjoyed a night out with friends, many of whom also sported white for the exclusive occasion.

Showing the ex what he’s been truly missing, Maya opted for a glamorous beauty palette, consisting of a nude lip with a cinnamon-toned lip liner, a glowing complexion and a sparkling mocha eyeshadow blend.

© Getty Maya Jama attended day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in crochet

While she may be queen of Ibiza bashes, Maya’s revenge wardrobe isn’t solely restricted to going-out attire.

Earlier the month, the star stepped out in a cream crochet to attend Wimbledon 2024. Championing emerging brand Magda Butrym, Maya styled out the designer’s low-rise crochet skirt, a cropped knit blazer with a floral shoulder detail and a set of strappy shoes, also adorned with tiny white crochet flowers.

MORE: Maya Jama just brought back the unitard for Stormzy's House Party launch

READ: Maya Jama just made crochet and midriff Wimbledon-appropriate

The presenter once again proved her penchant for the summer texture, donning a crocheted cut-out mini dress from UK-based label Ella Mia while living it up abroad. Her exact dress has also been donned by South African singing sensation Tyla earlier this season.