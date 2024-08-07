Maya Jama embraces double denim but with a sporty-chic twist

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to style influence Maya Jama, is right up there on the list of famed faces who can twist our fashion-loving arms into trying a new trend, style or aesthetic without question.

On Wednesday, the Love Island host debuted a new sporty-inspired styling hack, while partying with her old colleagues to celebrate 30 years of Rinse FM, the radio station where she worked 10 years ago as The Drive Time Show host.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya and her workplace pals were all smiles yesterday

For the occasion, Maya opted for a casual, cool-girl ensemble, pairing a matching baggy jean and oversized denim jacket combo over a black sports bra and high-waisted legging co-ord. In terms of shoes, the style maven opted for a pair of crisp white Nike Air Force 1 trainers, a style which is beloved among the street style scene.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya loves a sleek liner look

For glam, the 29-year-old donned her usual glowing makeup look, consisting of a sleek black cat eyeliner look and a brown gloss lip shade. Keeping on theme with her casually cool look, Maya scooped her long brunette locks into a side-parted high ponytail with wispy face-framing tendrils.

Maya’s bizarre yet somewhat ingenious styling choice boasted both comfort and versatility, leading fans to question whether she’d pre-booked a post-party pilates class. Think social celebration at 5pm and workout class at 7pm.

© Instagram / @mayajama If this dress was a sauce it'd be Sriracha

Maya's hypebeast-approved look comes just days after she stepped out in a skin-tight, leather-looking midi dress to host the final of Love Island Season 11. Throughout the season Maya opted for a slew of seriously striking looks, including a racy red latex option fixed with flaming cut-out bra motifs which enthralled spectators.

Over the last few months, Maya and her showstopping wardrobe choices have been a constant summer style inspiration for many. Though her recent look might be a tad on the avant-garde side, she hasn’t led us astray yet, so dust off your workout wear and get layering.