Maya Jama perfected the naked dress trend for summer

Maya Jama simply can’t stay away from Ibiza.

The celebrity hotspot is holiday kryptonite for the Love Island host, who touched down on the bordering island of Es Vedrà this weekend to celebrate the launch of Laneus’ new store.

Making the most of her invite to the sunset-submerged dinner lined with palm trees and frequented by highly glamorous guests, the 29-year-old supported the Milanese brand in one of the label’s opulent beachwear designs.

© Instagram/Maya Jama Maya Jama wore a finely knitted chocolate dress for Laneus' summer launch

The floor-skimming dress chosen by the ITV regular featured long sleeves, a deep V-neckline and a supple, figure-enhancing knitted texture in a rich chocolate hue.

Maya paired the finely woven piece with some black bikini bottoms, leaning into the brand’s penchant for feline yet elegant pieces.

© LANEUS Milanese brand Laneus is known for its luxurious knitted pieces that fuse vacay elegance with timeless design

Laneus is a contemporary Italian fashion brand primarily known for its luxurious knitwear and effortlessly chic designs. Established in 2009 by Alessandro Spina and Federico Azzi, the label blends traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, championing soft textures, innovative patterns, and relaxed silhouettes.

A quick glimpse at the label’s website will result in a crystal-dotted display of knitted evening wear, embellished T-shirts, party-ready tailoring and luxurious loungewear. Not to mention the odd tropical print sarong, lime-coloured jacquard cardigan sets, washed denim jeans and tie-dye sweatshirt: dopamine dressing but out-of-office.

© Instagram/Maya Jama The ITV presenter has a penchant for delicately crafted knitted garments

The dinner marked the launch of the brand’s newest endeavour, a summer corner shop launch. Guests were treated to a sit-down dinner, framed by a stone swimming pool, oyster shell name places, pale rosé by the litre and a private after party.

Maya completed her dinner attire with a minimalist sprinkling of silver jewellery and wore her cascading curls down loose. A dewy, sun-kissed beauty glow accentuated her natural facial features.

The star has many strings to her sartorial bow, nobody would deny that fact.

Since wrapping up another season of Love Island, Maya has been making the most of her time away from the villa. While celebrating the end of the ITV series, the radio host kicked back in a white bikini, proving that her ever-expanding swimwear remains unrivalled.