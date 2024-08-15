Maya Jama's 30th birthday daring leather mini dress is this summer's most unexpected trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Wednesday, Love Island presenter, style muse and all-round British national treasure Maya Jama celebrated her 30th birthday.

She's always been a style maven, but since taking over from Laura Whitemore as the host of Britain's most beloved reality show, her on-screen wardrobe has skyrocketed her to fashionable fame, with many professing they watch the show for Maya and her magnificent sartorial agenda, rather than the actual contestants.

Sharing enough Instagram stories on her birthday that we honestly felt like we were at her celebratory dinner with her, she proved that although she's officially reached a new decade, her daring style agenda is going to stay the exact same.

Newly single Maya, who announced her break up with Stromzy for the second time last month, ensured all eyes were on her on her big day wearing a jaw-dropping leather mini dress by Italian luxury label Di Petsa.

© Instagram /@mayajama Maya Jama celebrated her 30th birthday with friends in London

The dress hailing from its Fall 2024 collection was completely Maya Jama-coded: figure-hugging, cut-outs and totally in line with this season's biggest trends. The LLD (little leather dress) featured oval-shaped cuts across the torso, hips and décolletage, and a halter neckline created using gold chains.

© Getty Maya's dress on the FW24 Di Petsa runway

Though leather dresses for summer may seem like an unusual choice, A-list fashion icons have been looking to leather-style pieces this season for occasions that call for an elevated It-girl-approved look.

Rita Ora spearheaded the trend on a trip to Rome to promote her latest sing Ask & You Shall Recieve, wearing a strapless leather mini dress featuring a button at the décolletage and imitation pockets. Along the hem, contrasting silver zips gave it a daring, rebellious edge.

Also, The Crown actor Emma Corrin took the classic LBD and spun it on its head, wearing a leather panelled piece from Hodakova's FW24 RTW collection.

© Getty Emma wore a pannelled mini from Hodakova's FW24 RTW collection

If you're saving your leather pieces for the upcoming autumn/winter season, don't. According to Maya, Emma and Rita, there's no time like the present.