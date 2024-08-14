Maya Jama 30th Birthday: Her 30 most iconic fashion moments of all time

August 14 marks a major milestone for Maya Jama as she turns 30, and what better way to celebrate than by revisiting some of her most iconic style moments? Over the years, Maya has become a true fashion force, known for her daring choices, impeccable taste, and ability to flawlessly pull off any look.

From red carpet glamour to off-duty chic, she’s consistently wowed us with her sartorial prowess, blending elegance with a dash of edgy attitude. Maya’s journey to becoming a style icon has been as impressive as her rise in the entertainment world. Starting out as a TV and radio presenter, she quickly captivated audiences with her vibrant personality and undeniable charm.

But it wasn’t just her talent that caught our attention—her fashion sense soon became a talking point, landing her on best-dressed lists and making her a favourite among designers.

Whether she’s rocking a glamorous gown at a star-studded event or turning heads in a bold street style look, Maya Jama always brings her A-game. As we celebrate her 30th birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her most unforgettable fashion moments, each one a testament to her ever-evolving, boundary-pushing style.

Maya Jama's 30 Best Ever Fashion Moments:



1/ 30 © Dave Benett Crochet Couture - July 2024 At Wimbledon, Maya looked effortlessly stylish in a beige crochet ensemble by Magda Butrym. The crop cardi with a large floral embellishment and matching skirt gave off chic boho vibes, perfect for a day of world-class tennis spectating.

2/ 30 © Antoine Flament Velvet Vixen - June 2024 Maya kept it cool and casual in a chic Louis Vuitton velvet ensemble at Paris Fashion Week. Perfectly relaxed yet impossibly stylish, this cozy outfit shows she can slay even in laid-back luxury. Effortlessly cool with a side of French je ne sais quoi.



3/ 30 © Raimonda Kulikauskiene Parisian Chic - February 2024 Maya sported a sleek, all-black ensemble outside the Rabanne show during Paris Fashion Week. The oversized coat and high-waisted pants paired with a crop top and edgy accessories scream effortless cool.

4/ 30 © Dave Benett Tartan Treasure - March 2024 Maya dazzled in a tartan dress during the National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala. The structured, asymmetrical design exuded modern sophistication. Paired with red strappy heels, she effortlessly slayed the fashion game with elegance.

5/ 30 © Gareth Cattermole Gothic Glamour - March 2024 For the 2024 BRIT Awards, Maya stunned in a velvet fishtail gown by Harris Reed. The sheer corset and dramatic train added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the UK music industry's biggest night.

6/ 30 © Eamonn McCormack/BFC Koma Creation - February 2023 Maya went bold backstage ahead of the David Koma show during London Fashion Week in this edgy mini dress. With fierce cut-outs and thigh-high boots, she exuded rockstar vibes.



7/ 30 © Gareth Cattermole Golden Glam - February 2023 Maya brought the heat to the the 2023 BRIT Awards in this black and gold Schiaparelli stunner. The strapless dress hugged her curves while sparkling gold embellishments added a touch of radiance.

8/ 30 © Dave Benett Vivienne Westwood Vibes - December 2023 Maya channeled her inner couture-courtesan in this white Vivienne Westwood corseted gown at the Fashion Awards. The intricate lace-up bodice and flowing train are the stuff of fashion dreams, while those thigh-high stockings add a cheeky twist. Bridgerton, but make it fashion—pure regality on the red carpet.

9/ 30 © Dave Benett Sheer Sophistication - December 2022 At the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner at The Londoner Hotel Maya looked like an ethereal queen in a sheer white gown. The delicate black chain details added an edgy twist to the romantic vibe.

10/ 30 © Karwai Tang Schiaparelli Glam, December 2022 At the Fashion Awards, Maya brought the drama in a black Schiaparelli gown. The thigh-high slit, statement necklace, and that wide-brimmed hat? All eyes were on her. She was giving off major old-Hollywood glam meets a modern-day diva vibes. Iconic.

11/ 30 © Mike Marsland Panther Perfection - November 2022 At the European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Maya turned heads in a bold red gown with playful geometric patterns. The deep plunge and figure-hugging silhouette brought the wow factor.

12/ 30 © Dave Benett Metallic Marvel - November 2022 At Bacchanalia London's grand opening party Maya was a vision in a metallic cut-out dress by Off-White. The futuristic design and knee-high boots proved she can pull off any trend with aplomb.

13/ 30 © Dave Benett Bond Girl - September 2022 Maya channeled her inner femme fatale in this Burberry ensemble. The trench coat, thigh-high boots, and mini dress combo was both daring and chic, perfectly accessorised with oversized sunglasses and a quilted handbag. It was a slick choice for watching the brand's SS23 runway show in Bermondsey during London Fashion Week.

14/ 30 © John Phillips Ravishing Red - August 2022 Maya owned the red carpet at Kensington Palace in this jaw-dropping Sophie Couture gown. With its voluminous floral details and bold red hue, this strapless number was pure drama.

15/ 30 © Karwai Tang Cutout Queen - February 2022 For the 2022 BRIT Awards, Maya went bold with a cut-out black gown by Mônot. The geometric shapes and minimalistic design were both daring and glamorous, showing off her fearless fashion sense.

16/ 30 © Dave Benett Haute Houndstooth - February 2022 Maya Jama turned heads at London Fashion Week in this fierce David Koma houndstooth power suit. The oversized blazer and thigh-high slit were total boss vibes. Add in those sleek black gloves and sky-high heels? She's serving CEO chic, ready to conquer the runway and the boardroom.

17/ 30 © Gareth Cattermole/BFC Red Hot - November 2021 At the 2021 Fashion Awards, Maya sizzled in a dramatic red gown. The plunging neckline and flowing skirt made her the center of attention on the red carpet, complemented by her sleek bob and bold red lips.

18/ 30 © Antony Jones Green Goddess - July 2021 To celebrate the UK launch of DAZN, Maya exuded elegance in an olive green ensemble by Azzi & Osta. The corset top, with its billowing sleeves and matching trousers gave her a sophisticated yet modern look, perfect for a summer evening.

19/ 30 © Joe Maher Sunshine Goddess - February 2020 Maya lit up the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTA After Party in a show-stopping yellow gown. With its off-the-shoulder neckline and sparkling floral embellishments, she was pure sunshine wrapped in tulle.

20/ 30 © Karwai Tang Bold Beauty - February 2020 At the 2020 BRIT Awards, Maya turned up the glam in a sultry black velvet gown. The dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline, thigh-high slit, and matching gloves made her the definition of a red carpet siren.

21/ 30 © Dave Benett Sultry Serpent - January 2020 Maya set the night on fire in a sizzling red snake-print dress at the the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Award Party. The bold pattern and curve-hugging fit were all about making a statement. With sleek hair and strappy heels, she was ready to slay.

22/ 30 © Dave Benett Sheer Sparkle - September 2019 Maya brought all the glitz and glamour in a sheer, crystal-encrusted dress by Calvin Opaleye at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards. The body-hugging silhouette and shimmering details? Iconic.

23/ 30 © Karwai Tang Shimmer and Shine - May 2019 Maya turned up the heat at the BAFTA TV Awards in a sparkling white gown topped off with a Bulgari serpenti necklace. The fringed details and body-hugging fit gave old Hollywood glam with a modern twist.

24/ 30 © Mike Marsland Fairytale Fantasy - July 2019 Maya channeled her inner Disney princess at The Lion King premiere in a tiered gown by Rami Kadi. The pastel colours and intricate patterns had us all dreaming of an enchanted savannah. With a subtle updo and minimal accessories, she let the dress do all the roaring.

25/ 30 © Dave Benett Teal Temptress - June 2019 Maya Jama sizzled in a teal tulle gown by at Fashion For Relief. The daring cut-outs and high slits made sure she turned heads at the British Museum, while the flowing skirt added a touch of elegance. A goddess ready to take on the night.

26/ 30 © Karwai Tang Ruffle Glam - February 2019 Maya made a statement in a voluminous ruffled gown at the 2019 BRIT Awards. The dusky hue and endless layers of tulle was straight out of a couturier's dream.



27/ 30 © Dave Benett Lovely Lace - January 2019 Maya Jama brought sultry sophistication to the Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner in this off-the-shoulder lace dress. The delicate ruffles and form-fitting silhouette were equal parts chic and sultry.

28/ 30 © Mike Marsland Pretty in Pink - November 2018 Maya floated onto the red carpet in a fairytale-worthy tulle gown by Aadnevik at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards. With layers of blush pink and a plunging neckline, she looked like a princess— minus the glass slipper (but with killer heels instead of course.)

29/ 30 © Dave Benett Dazzling Darling - September 2017 Maya sparkled in a sequinned mini dress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The plunging neckline and feathered hem added just the right amount of drama as she shimmered down the red carpet.

