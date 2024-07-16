Rita Ora just wore the coolest leather mini LBD of the season

Rita Ora's funky 'fits are the fashion gifts that keep on giving.
Whether she's schooling us in sheer dressing, wearing edgy dinner date looks or donning retro cut-out trousers, her eclectic sartorial flair keeps us wanting more.
This time, the Let You Love Me singer has shared an Instagram video on the move in the back of a car in Rome, Italy, and her showstopping mini was truly bellissima.
Rita wore a strapless leather mini dress that gave the illusion of a midi skirt that was pulled just slightly too high up, featuring a button at the décolletage and imitation pockets. Along the hem, contrasting silver zips gave it a daring, rebellious edge.
Her look was reminiscent of Julia Fox's iconic pre-New York Fashion Week look in 2023, when the queen of upcycling created a daring dress made entirely from deconstructed jean waistbelts.
Rita gave her eye-catching leather LDB with black court heels, a statement gold ankle and some Y2K-esque, JLo-approved oversized sunglasses.
Perfecting high-low dressing, she finished her accessories off with a brown trucker cap.
Though leather isn't the first material that springs to mind for the summer seasons, it was a prominent choice for designers on the SS24 runways including at Celine, Prada and Gucci.
As always, Rita has been on trend this entire season and has donned a plethora of It-girl-coded leather pieces.
Most recently, she wore the coolest leather trousers and jacket set layered with a long-sleeved shirt, all from Marni.
If Rita says it's a leather girl summer, who are we to argue?