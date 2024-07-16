Rita Ora just wore the coolest leather mini LBD of the season

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rita Ora's funky 'fits are the fashion gifts that keep on giving.

Whether she's schooling us in sheer dressing, wearing edgy dinner date looks or donning retro cut-out trousers, her eclectic sartorial flair keeps us wanting more.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita wore the coolest leather mini dress

This time, the Let You Love Me singer has shared an Instagram video on the move in the back of a car in Rome, Italy, and her showstopping mini was truly bellissima.

Rita wore a strapless leather mini dress that gave the illusion of a midi skirt that was pulled just slightly too high up, featuring a button at the décolletage and imitation pockets. Along the hem, contrasting silver zips gave it a daring, rebellious edge.

Her look was reminiscent of Julia Fox's iconic pre-New York Fashion Week look in 2023, when the queen of upcycling created a daring dress made entirely from deconstructed jean waistbelts.

Rita gave her eye-catching leather LDB with black court heels, a statement gold ankle and some Y2K-esque, JLo-approved oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram/@ritaora She paired the dress with a brown trucker cap and Y2K sunglasses

Perfecting high-low dressing, she finished her accessories off with a brown trucker cap.

Though leather isn't the first material that springs to mind for the summer seasons, it was a prominent choice for designers on the SS24 runways including at Celine, Prada and Gucci.

As always, Rita has been on trend this entire season and has donned a plethora of It-girl-coded leather pieces.

Most recently, she wore the coolest leather trousers and jacket set layered with a long-sleeved shirt, all from Marni.

If Rita says it's a leather girl summer, who are we to argue?