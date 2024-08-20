Who is Chappell Roan and why is everyone talking about her?

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you’ve spent even a mere minute on TikTok over the last month, you’ll likely know the name Chappell Roan.

Even if don't know the name it is very likely that her songs Pink Pony Club and HOT TO GO! have been repeatedly playing in your head for weeks without consent.

The 26-year-old Missouri-born singer has skyrocketed to stardom in the music, fashion and social media sphere, but who is she?

Who is Chappell Roan?

© Getty Chappell Roan's style is a breath of fresh air

The 26-year-old singer was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz. She is known worldwide by her artist persona Chappell Roan, a name inspired by her grandfather Dennis Chappell and his love for the song The Strawberry Roan by Marty Robbins.

Chappell’s success came on quickly after the release of her hit song Good Luck Babe, which is currently sitting with over 500 million streams on Spotify.

It was only last year that the young budding musician was working as a summer camp counsellor. Now, she’s selling out stadiums, headlining the 2024 Governors Ball festival and curating a die-hard fandom on TikTok.

Why is Chappell Roan so popular?

© Instagram / @chappellroan Chappell and her signature red curly locks are well on their way to achieving cult status

It's not unusual for a new notable name to take over the radio waves. Earlier this year Sabrina Carpenter did exactly that, with Charli XCX and her love for slime green quickly following suit.

In Chappell's case, her popularity has flourished for multiple reasons outside of her musical talent, securing her a space amongst those who love the weird, the wacky and the avant-garde.

© Getty The songstress isn't afraid of the wacky and weird

If you follow the star on Instagram, you’ll notice that her aesthetic is far from being mainstream. Describing her own look as "campy," Chappell is heavily inspired by the drag community and 1980s synth-pop stars, which a bold makeup look or over-the-top on-stage ensemble is always on the sartorial menu.

It’s that bizarre aesthetic which fans have gravitated toward, with some describing her as a "refreshing" breath of air in today's music world, especially when paired with her overly contagious pop bangers and strong political opinions for gay rights.

Currently sitting at four million Instagram followers and having just released her European tour for her studio album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell is set to be one of the most influential artists of our time and with fashion taste like hers, we wouldn’t have it any other way.