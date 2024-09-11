Cybergoth: 10 Things you need to get the look

Just as 'Brat Summer' comes to an end, the trends cycle conjures up another tactical trend to tempt fashion followers.
Cybergoth has started to infiltrate social media, filling our screens with rave wear-inspired staples with an otherworldly twist.
Monster-like textures such as faux fur collide with futuristic colours, spanning metallics to shocking cobalts and cosmic violets. Deconstructed silhouettes, lace-up designs and grunge palettes underscore the trend, which is putting steampunk sensibilities front and centre of the fashionscape.
The subculture combines elements of industrial music, futuristic fashion, and traditional goth aesthetics. Unlike traditional goths, who typically emphasise dark, Victorian-inspired clothing and sombre music, cybergoths integrate more modern, electronic influences and vibrant colours into their style.
Cue the bright pink corsets, Space Age accessories and vibrant highlighter shades, preferably fuchsia or lime green.
Searches for ‘cybergoth’ have rocketed in recent weeks, with Google Trends reporting that the ‘cybergoth aesthetic’ is a top trending aesthetic search and the phrase is currently being searched at a five-year high.
Perhaps autumn lovers are simply gearing up for Halloween, or maybe, this is the start of a left-field fashion fad that’s set to take over in time for winter.
The trend is quite a commitment. Cybergoth imagery is highly influenced by science fiction, post-apocalyptic themes, and space-bound dystopias. Hence, curating the ideal cybergoth outfit is no easy feat.
Which is why we are here to help. Discover the top ten essentials needed to nail the cybergoth aesthetic and craft the ultimate Berghain-babe-meets-space-chic look.
10 Things you need to get the 'cybergoth' look
