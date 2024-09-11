Cybergoth: 10 Things you need to get the look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just as 'Brat Summer' comes to an end, the trends cycle conjures up another tactical trend to tempt fashion followers.

Cybergoth has started to infiltrate social media, filling our screens with rave wear-inspired staples with an otherworldly twist.

Monster-like textures such as faux fur collide with futuristic colours, spanning metallics to shocking cobalts and cosmic violets. Deconstructed silhouettes, lace-up designs and grunge palettes underscore the trend, which is putting steampunk sensibilities front and centre of the fashionscape.

The subculture combines elements of industrial music, futuristic fashion, and traditional goth aesthetics. Unlike traditional goths, who typically emphasise dark, Victorian-inspired clothing and sombre music, cybergoths integrate more modern, electronic influences and vibrant colours into their style.

Cue the bright pink corsets, Space Age accessories and vibrant highlighter shades, preferably fuchsia or lime green.

© Imaxtree Sinead O'Dwyer SS25

© Imaxtree KNWLS AW24 © Imaxtree Sacai SS23

Searches for ‘cybergoth’ have rocketed in recent weeks, with Google Trends reporting that the ‘cybergoth aesthetic’ is a top trending aesthetic search and the phrase is currently being searched at a five-year high.

Perhaps autumn lovers are simply gearing up for Halloween, or maybe, this is the start of a left-field fashion fad that’s set to take over in time for winter.

© Imaxtree Collina Strada AW22

The trend is quite a commitment. Cybergoth imagery is highly influenced by science fiction, post-apocalyptic themes, and space-bound dystopias. Hence, curating the ideal cybergoth outfit is no easy feat.

Which is why we are here to help. Discover the top ten essentials needed to nail the cybergoth aesthetic and craft the ultimate Berghain-babe-meets-space-chic look.

10 Things you need to get the 'cybergoth' look

Kate Striped Cotton Midi Dress Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood offers the perfect gothic-grunge touch. The 'Kate' dress merges piratecore silhouettes with Victoriana palettes, making for a great cybergoth number. £508.00 AT MYTHERESA

Silk Corset Zimmerman Lean into gothic romanticism with this sumptuous velvet corset from Zimmerman. Complete your look with a billowing black skirt, biker boots and a zap of silver eyeshadow. £395.00 AT MYTHERESA

Silver Artefact Charm Necklace Chopova Lowena Funky and futuristic in equal measure, Chopova Lowena's swirling accessory is a great finisher for any steampunk look. £170.00 AT SSENSE

Les Arcs Shearling Snow Boots Bogner Towering platform boots, often with buckles, fur and straps, are a staple in cybergoth fashion. These luxurious yeti boots by Bogner in a dusty rose shade will suit all your stomping needs.

£547.00 AT MYTHERESA

Fisnhet Tights Calzedonia It's not a true cybergothic look if fishnets don't feature. Grab a striking black pair courtesy of Calzedonia to edge out your look of choice. £12.00 AT CALZEDONIA

Mini Palette Rabanne Futurism is firmly woven into Rabanne's DNA. Use the brand's metallic palette to add a techno-futuristic feel to your look.

£26.00 AT RABANNE

Balloon Hem Maxi Skirt COS Put a spring in your step with Cos' voluminous balloon skirt. Marrying dark gothic themes with sculptural, futuristic design, this winter-ready staple will easily pair with any top, accessory or biker boot. £110.00 AT COS

Swipe Mini Leather Shoulder Bag Coperni Coperni's 'Swipe Mini' shoulder bag is the ultimate cybergoth piece. Inspired by the 'swipe to unlock' icon of a smartphone in flying mode, and crafted from metallic leather to a curvilinear shape, the accessory conjures up alien excellence. £390.00 AT MYMYTHERESA

Cropped Denim Corset Jacket Jean Paul Gaultier x KNWLS Serve up post-apocalyptic panache in a befurred beauty by Jean Paul Gaultier x KNWLS. This Y2K-inspired denim corset jacket oozes punk rebellion, served up with a side of glamorous grit. £494.00 AT MYTHERESA

The Big Pink Super Cool Colour Bleach London The use of bold, angular makeup and UV-reactive elements are central to cybergoth beauty - as are neon highlights. Zhuzh your hair with a helping hand from Bleach London's beloved colour cream. £8.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

