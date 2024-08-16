Maya Jama's 30th Birthday: Everything you need to see from the menu to the outfit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Unless you’ve decided to take a hiatus from all social media relating to Love Island, because like many of us, Season 11 consumed your entire existence for the past eight weeks, you probably know that Maya Jama celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday.

Although she didn’t spend it sunning herself in the Mallorcan villa, the British television and radio host made it her duty to ensure her birthday bash was one to remember.

© Instagram / @mayajama The birthday girl went all out for the occasion

From her tight-fitting cut-out mini dress and clip-in bangs to the delectable wild sea bass main and firecracker-adorned birthday cake, here’s everything that went down at possibly the most opulent and enviable party of 2024.

The Outfit

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya's outfit for the night was seriously chic

Maya of course dressed to impress for the night, opting for a body con black latex mini dress complete with a cleavage cut out and gold fixtures from Italian luxury label Di Petsa. She styled the statement LBD with a pair of strappy high heels and a stack of gold arm cuffs, bracelets and rings.

The Glam

© Instagram / @mayajama Miss Maya was all smiles for the evening

In terms of glam, Maya called on her groundbreaking faux fringe hack, settling on a sleek straightened look with all emphasis on her straight-across fringe. She accentuated her eyes with her signature black cat-eye liner look and opted for a nude glossy lip shade.

The Decor

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya and her friends likely partied into the early hours

Maya’s birthday bash was held at the iconic Belvedere restaurant in London’s Holland Park. The interior for the evening nodded to the restaurant's Italian roots and featured a tablescape filled with tapered candles, moody lighting, gold fixtures and the dining menu as the centrepiece.

The Menu

© Instagram / @mayajama The menu looked mouthwatering

Maya called upon the Belvedere chefs to curate her signature birthday menu. Opting for a three-course meal and a selection of sides, guests has the option to choose between a wild sea bass fillet, Italian spiced chicken, beef and charred aubergine. Although the dessert menu was likely just as dreamy as the rest of the selection, no birthday party is complete without a cake. Maya’s birthday cake was handed to her on a silver platter, adorned with a sparkling fire work in the middle.