"We design what we would wear ourselves, and the same goes for our wardrobes" - the Fashion Insider Diary: Otiumberg founders

For many of us, the idea of going into business with a sibling might seem daunting, but for Rosanna and Christie Wollenberg, the creative forces behind the jewellery label Otiumberg, their close sisterly bond became the driving force behind the creation of one of Britain’s most coveted BCORP accessories brands.

Their brand ethos, "timeless and refined," is a perfect reflection of their shared style sensibilities. Rosanna names Phoebe Philo as one of her style icons, while Christie draws inspiration from the Olsen twins and their cult-favourite 'quiet luxury' label, The Row.

“We’ve always designed what we would wear ourselves, and the same goes for our wardrobes,” Rosanna tells us.

The sisters are the embodiment of the saying, "if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it," in their approach to fashion. Rosanna has "a few waistcoats in rotation for the week," while Christie is never without her signature "trainers, always."

As jewellery designers whose creations have graced the likes of Emilia Clarke, Iris Law, and Emma Appleton, we couldn’t help but ask the stylish duo for their top accessory styling tips. From stacking cuff earrings to personalised bracelets, they reveal their must-know fashion secrets, offering a glimpse into their chic, insider world.

The sisters share their go-to outfits for every occasion, their style inspirations and how they use accessories (from their own brand of course) to elevate their looks.

The Fashion Insider Diary:

Date Night R: Vintage APC waistcoat, Camilla and Marc Trousers, Camilla and Marc x Otiumberg lower lobe cuff and Otiumberg Chaos Cuff C: Issue Miyake Top, Frankie Shop Trousers, Marlene Birger Shoes, Otiumberg Gold Pebble Earrings, Otiumberg Elements Cord Necklace

A Chic Sunday Stroll R: Zara trousers and Prada sandals, Otiumberg Fluid Pebble Necklace and Otiumberg Boule Earrings, Otiumberg Chunky Arena Bracelet, Otiumberg Smokey Quartz Domino Ring, Otiumberg Ridged Cigar Band C: Alex Eagle Top, House of Sunny Trousers, Marlene Birger Shoes, Otiumberg Elements Necklace, Stilla Duo Earrings, Domino Ring

A Night with the Girls C: Vintage Shirt, House of Sunny Trousers, Miista Shoes, Otiumberg Stilla Lariat Necklace, Otiumberg Rectangle ChaosHoops R: Marlene Birger Top, Camilla and Marc Trousers, Maria Guidicci Shoes, Otiumberg Spiralis Hoops and Long Onyx Necklace

An eveningSoiree R: Victoria Beckham Waistcoat, The Frankie Shop Skirt, Silver Arena Necklace, Silver Pebble Drop Earrings C: Kitty Cooper Dress, Otiumberg Small and Large stacked Boule Earrings, Otiumberg Arena Chain

A Day of Meetings R: Marlene Birger waistcoat, Sea NY Trousers, Otiumberg Elements Cord Necklace C: Issey Miyake Trousers, Altuzarra Top, Otiumberg Arena Necklace, Otiumberg Spiralis Hoops

The Fashion Insider Low-Down:

Can you describe your personal style in a few words? How does it reflect your role in the fashion industry?

R: Relaxed, layered and monochrome.

C: Minimal and relaxed. It tends to be one piece that creates the look rather than a whole outfit. I dress for comfort as I’m constantly on the move. Large and oversized is my go-to.

What's your go-to outfit for a busy day of fashion events and meetings? How do you balance comfort and style?

R: I always carry some mules in my handbag which I think immediately dress up an outfit, even if wearing tracksuit bottoms and you suddenly find that you have to run out. I like to be comfortable so this is often something I'll throw on for a busy day with an oversized shirt.

C: An oversized shirt, usually with slightly ankle-cropped trousers (I’m quite small so find it flattering!) together with my Marni sandals. I’m always looking at the cut of a piece, how it’s tailored and how it feels on.

What are your go-to brands?

R: Marlene Birger, Sea New York, Raey & Frankie Shop

C : I tend to buy a lot of vintage and second-hand designer pieces in local vintage shops. Other than that Raey (weep) was a go-to! I love Kitty Cooper for beautiful everyday dresses that are super flattering and Tibi for great trousers.

Do you have any fashion icons or inspirations that influence your style choices? How do they inspire you?

R: Honestly, I just wear what feels good. I don't tend to follow trends much. Of course, I've been a Phoebe Philo fan (like everyone else) for years. Blanco Miro always brings me joy with her outfits, I love people who take fashion with a pinch of salt, have fun with it and wear what makes them feel good.

C : I always love women who dress low-key but with style, that don’t try too hard but are quite clearly incredibly stylish. The Olsen twins are a great example, and The Row is beautiful.

Weekdays can be hectic. What's your weekday workwear wardrobe like, and how does it differ from your weekend attire?

R: I'll probably have a few waistcoats in rotation for the week, whereas on the weekend it's comfortable all the way with baggy jeans and a tank.

C : I barely have time to dress with my three kids around me! I tend to wear tracksuit bottoms with a ribbed top. Trainers always.

Accessories can make or break an outfit. What are your must-have accessories, and how do you use them to elevate your look?

R: I love our cuff collection which immediately adds something bold to an outfit with no piercing required. I love stacking them up the ear for more impact.

C : I tend to lift an outfit with our jewellery. I will wear no make-up and put on our Chaos Cuff with my hair scraped back. I love wearing our Elements Cord Necklace which is super chic and can work anywhere from the beach to the office, and I’m never without our rings and my Name Bracelets which I designed after the birth of my second baby. I love attention to detail and would rather wear loose well-cut clothes with gold or silver jewellery. That kind of look and feel is when I feel most me.

In the fashion world, trends are constantly evolving. How do you stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends, and do you incorporate them into your wardrobe?

R: We've always designed what we ourselves would wear and the same goes for our wardrobes. I will however say the one trend that caught me was Crocs! They are just so comfortable and great for looking after my garden or running to the shops on the weekend. I couldn't avoid it!

C: Having worked in the fashion industry prior to Otiumberg, I’m always aware of trends but know my own style which tends to be more about minimalist staples which you can wear all year around. I don’t really buy into trends as such, I’m more interested in vintage designer finds. I recently bought a beautiful Issey Miyake top which feels like a real gem.

Many people admire the way fashion insiders put together outfits effortlessly. Can you share some of your styling tips for mixing and matching pieces?

R: I love an oversized trouser that has an elasticated bottom paired with heels or mules, I think it gives a lovely smart casual vibe. A colourful shoe is also a fun way to add a touch of personality and flair to a plain outfit.

C: Like Rosanna, I love oversized tops and jumpers, with a tight-fitting sleeveless ribbed top underneath. You have to know what suits you, and what makes you feel confident. It’s so personal. I’d say trust your gut and if you’re not sure, work with jewellery to add personality to your look! Big hoops and a cuff can totally transform an outfit.

Fashion insiders often attend high-profile events and parties. What's your strategy for creating memorable looks for evening parties?

R: I'd say again a good pair of shoes which immediately lift an outfit - I have a pair of silver shoes which are perfect for this. And then - of course - accessorise with jewellery layers. Jewellery can really lift an outfit running from desk to event.

C: Start with big hair. It’s a Wollenberg trait! Always look at what jewellery to wear as I tend to express myself mostly through accessorising. Memorable to me is an outfit I feel confident in. Never too much, never too patterned. Clean and minimalist and well cut.

The fashion industry can be demanding. How do you balance comfort and style when you have long days of meetings and appointments?

R: I think it's about making sure you feel good and comfortable in the outfit, so no tight jeans or skirts. You need to feel good and professional so wear pieces that make you feel yourself and that you don't need to think or worry about.

C: Comfort is key for me. I really never wear anything that isn’t comfortable, hence I tend to opt for oversized or the stretch that a beautiful ribbed top gives!