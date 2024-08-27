Nicola Peltz Beckham is officially in her slogan tee era

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Slogan tees in all variations have been taking over the fashion sphere in recent months. Now, Victoria Beckham’s daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham is joining the already long list of A-list names who have had the style on constant rotation.

In a cute weekend vlog posted to her TikTok account on Monday, the multi-hyphenate actress, model and director shared a sneak peek into her personal life with her husband Brooklyn, showing fans what a weekend away looks like for the socialite duo.

Throughout the video, Nicola can be seen spending a wholesome weekend surrounded by loved ones, watching Love Island USA at her kitchen counter as a Brooklyn serves up breakfast and enjoying multiple lake swims with friends.

In one shot of the vlog, Nicola can be seen cuddling up to her beau on the back of a boat, donning a black baby-tee with the slogan ‘MISS KISS’ printed across the front in hot pink lettering and surrounded by dainty hearts.

© TikTok/@nicolapeltzbeckham Nicola's T-shirt of choice exuded major Y2K Britney energy

The Valentino muse styled the Y2K-inspired tee with a set of blue jeans with bold white stitching detailing, a pair of drop-down diamond earrings and a baby pink headscarf to keep her silky brunette locks from getting tangled in the wind.

Nicola joins the likes of Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Charli XCX, Hailey Bieber and even Victoria Beckham, who once wore her that iconic "Fashion Stole My Smile" shirt while out and about with a deadpan facial expression.

© Getty VB's iconic slogan tee walked so Nicola's could run

H! Fashion’s resident go-to fashion girl Tania Leslau perfectly describes the slogan tee craze as a "beacon of personality" which when worn right, "Not only can they help you stand out, but their popularity makes you slot right in."

Tania continues to explain that "Wearing a slogan tee is always going to spark some sort of reaction. You’re bound to get looks on the tube, most probably from middle-aged men who don’t get your T-shirt’s zeitgeist reference. But this is partly what’s so endearing about the tops."

As Nicola so effortlessly proved, the classic slogan tee can be donned for any occasion (even a weekend boat trip) and can be paired with a simple ensemble of blue jeans and drop-down earring.