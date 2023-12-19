'Fashion stole my smile' - Victoria Beckham's 10 best quotes of all time

This year has been a momentous one for our national treasure, Victoria Beckham.

Aside from her usual awe-inspiring fashion shows, easy-to-follow beauty hacks and off-duty outfits, the world got a glimpse at another side of David Beckham’s wife, through his four-part Netflix documentary, Beckham, and obsessions with the former Spice Girl only grew.

@victoriabeckham I can’t fight it anymore, yes my dad drove me to school in a Rolls Royce! 😂 Kisses @David Beckham xx Shop the exclusive Slogan T-Shirt now! ♬ original sound - Victoria Beckham

Her 'my dad drove a Rolls Royce' quote from the shoe soon became one of her most iconic slogans, and the internet's favourite meme of 2023. It was so popular that she made it into a t-shirt which she sold via her Victoria Beckham clothing website.

It wasn’t the first time she had used her fashion design prowess to create a slogan tee to turn self-deprecating jokes into a sartorial masterpiece either. Also currently available on her eponymous brand’s website is another white t-shirt saying “fashion stole my smile” and a black one with white writing saying “smiling on the inside”.

In light of another iconic quote added to her roster in 2023, we’ve rounded up her most memorable lines of all time.

Victoria Beckham's best quotes:

“I want to evolve each season. I never want to be one of those brands where people know what they’re going to see. I always want an element of surprise. One thing I never want to do is copy what anybody else is doing. I have a signature, and it’s very important to me to stay true to that.” - The Telegraph

“I think I only stopped smiling when I got into fashion. Fashion stole my smile! I've created this person.” - Glamour

"I’m smiling on the inside, but I feel like I have a responsibility to the fashion community.” - Vogue

“Sometimes you've got to know when it's time to leave the party.” - Vanity Fair

“My dream is to create a fashion and beauty house of the future with a strong focus on inclusivity and really looking at the formulas I’m using.” - Charlotte Tilbury

“I don’t think skincare is about trying to look younger, it’s about trying to look the best version of yourself, embracing who you are and looking polished and gorgeous.” - Charlotte Tilbury

“I know how much you loved lathering up David in your Magic Cream, so there's only one thing to give to you… you are getting a sample of David Beckham’s sticky stuff.” - Charlotte Tilbury

“We’re very, very working class.”… “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.” - Netflix

“I am not into football at all.“I wasn’t into football then, I’m not into football now. But I’d seen pictures of him in magazines, and he was obviously a very good-looking boy” - Netflix

"I'm not a supermodel. I make the best of what I've got. I work out to look the best that I can, but I'm no Gisele" - Glamour