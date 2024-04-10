Nicola Peltz just shared rare throwback pictures of her wedding mini-dress

A congratulations are in order for the world's most desirable Mr and Mrs as they celebrate two years as husband and wife.

The saying “time flies when you’re having fun” couldn't be more true for Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham as it seems like just weeks ago they shared the news of their opulent nuptial ceremony at Nicola’s family Palm Beach Estate.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The two tied the knot back in April 2022

When the two tied the knot back in April 2022, fashion fans watched closely and intently to see what stylistic choices the son of Victoria Beckham and daughter of a billionaire businessman and investor would don on their big day. Of course, we were utterly spoilt with Nicola choosing to sport a Valentino Haute Couture gown for the ceremony, followed by a dreamy corseted Versace gown for the reception.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Love is clearly in the air

Like all star-studded weddings, the bride of course had a lineup of impeccable celebration ensembles on hand for the three-day celebration, however, it wasn’t until today that we got a closer look at one of her more untraditional wedding looks.

Posting earlier today on her Instagram, Nicola wished her partner-in-crime Brooklyn a Happy Anniversary, sharing a series of black and white images of the two sharing a loved-up moment. In the pictures, Nicola can be seen wearing a square neckline white mini dress, lace-trimmed veil and a pair of platform white heels. Brooklyn also swapped out his wedding suit for a white T-shirt, trousers and sneaker combo, both effortlessly nailing the modern nuptial aesthetic many brides and grooms-to-be are channelling this year.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham The definition of "couple goals"

Nicola captioned her post with a heartfelt message to her beau, writing: “Happy anniversary my love i can’t believe it’s been 2 years since we got married [white heart emoji] i love you with all my heart and everyday my love for you gets more and more. thank you for being my best friend - i love our forever playdate.”

Brooklyn also took to his Instagram to celebrate, posting a series of the same images with the caption: “Happy anniversary to my absolute angel, you are my butter to my toast, I can’t wait to grow young with you xx I love you my forever girl.”

I think it’s safe to say that the Peltz-Beckhams are one of the world's most stylish couples and if both their wedding looks and recent street-style ensembles are anything to go by, the duo are one to watch when it comes to fashion-forward partnerships.