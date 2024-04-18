Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham's matching party outfits are a major mood

Despite being two of the world's most stylish names, Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz are just like us when it comes to a good dance party.

Yesterday Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday in serious style, warranting an influx of throwback photos and videos from her nearest and dearest including her husband David, sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo as well as her model, actress and director daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz.

One homage to the former spice girl that caught our eye, in particular, was from Brooklyn’s wife Nicola, who took to TikTok to share a throwback video of the pair dancing and hugging in matching black suit ensembles, proving that their stylish bond goes further than sharing last name. Nicola opted for a black corset and matching trouser combo while her stylish MIL donned a pair of her signature cigarette-style trousers, with a sheer lace bodysuit and black blazer.

Nicola alluded to the idea that the pair often cut shapes together, captioning the post “happy birthday to my beautiful mil @victoria Beckham Beauty Store i love you so much. I love my dancing partner for life”

It’s no secret that the pair get on like a house on fire, both are often seen posting to their Instagram and TikTok accounts professing their love for each other, sharing holiday snaps together and fashion week backstage pics.

Ever since Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot back in April of 2022, Nicola has clearly taken style cues from Vic, spotted more times than we can count in variations of VB’s beloved white and black suit looks and silky slip dresses. She is also a major stan of VB’s fashion and beauty lines, recently showing off a cream clutch bag on her Instagram and a GRWM video using only VB Beauty products.

Nicola and Victoria are no doubt the world's most stylish and enviable mother-daughter duo and we can’t help but wait for their next twin moment, ideally another dance floor moment but we’re not picky.