Brooklyn Beckham’s video of Nicola Peltz made us want to buy ‘boudoir heels’
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Dimitrios Kambouris

Brooklyn Beckham’s video of Nicola Peltz made us want to buy ‘boudoir heels’

The actress made a case for maximalist footwear

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
We never thought we’d see the day, but Nicola Peltz Beckham has finally shelved her Versace platform pumps.

Rarely seen without the towering silhouette of Donatella’s sell-out shoes, the actress decided that it was time for a shake up. A shake up she did.

Captured in a video shared to TikTok by her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola was seen dancing around her home while brushing her teeth. Despite the banality of the occasion, she slipped into a pair of Agent Provocateur heels, featuring a shocking pink hue, an open-toe design and black, befurred pom-pom detailing that drew the eye.

@brooklynbeckham

She even brushes her teeth with heels on x

♬ original sound - Brooklyn Beckham

The boudoir shoe was an avant-garde choice for pairing with pyjamas, but nonetheless the 29-year-old made it work. Hailing from the prestigious lingerie brand, Nicola’s look served up cabaret charisma, transforming her bathroom into the Moulin Rouge.

Captioned by Brooklyn: “She even brushes her teeth with heels on,” the clip was quick to catch the attention of friends and family. Followers drew similarities between Nicola and mother-in-law Victoria’s love for heels, with the latter incorporating the feminine shoe into her signature Posh Spice aesthetic. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Nicola Peltz Beckham is seen outside the "Today Show" on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Getty
Nicola Peltz Beckham owns an expansive collection of heels

Unlike Victoria, however, Nicola opted to go without the figure-skimming LBD. The Lola actress paired her pretty pumps with an oversized white graphic T-shirt, no doubt plucked from her husband’s designer-saturated wardrobe. 

Despite rumours of a family rift between Nicola and Victoria, the two never skip a moment to borrow from one another’s archives.

Earlier this month, Nicola was pictured in mother-in-law Victoria’s namesake label Victoria Beckham, donning the brand's 'Ruffle Detail Midi Dress In Ivory,' a sell-out style which retails on the website for £1,290. The elegant silk slip midi paid homage to sleek Nineties styles, while reinforcing Nicola’s captivation with lingerie silhouettes.

