Brooklyn Beckham’s video of Nicola Peltz made us want to buy ‘boudoir heels’

We never thought we’d see the day, but Nicola Peltz Beckham has finally shelved her Versace platform pumps.

Rarely seen without the towering silhouette of Donatella’s sell-out shoes, the actress decided that it was time for a shake up. A shake up she did.

Captured in a video shared to TikTok by her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola was seen dancing around her home while brushing her teeth. Despite the banality of the occasion, she slipped into a pair of Agent Provocateur heels, featuring a shocking pink hue, an open-toe design and black, befurred pom-pom detailing that drew the eye.

@brooklynbeckham She even brushes her teeth with heels on x ♬ original sound - Brooklyn Beckham

The boudoir shoe was an avant-garde choice for pairing with pyjamas, but nonetheless the 29-year-old made it work. Hailing from the prestigious lingerie brand, Nicola’s look served up cabaret charisma, transforming her bathroom into the Moulin Rouge.

Captioned by Brooklyn: “She even brushes her teeth with heels on,” the clip was quick to catch the attention of friends and family. Followers drew similarities between Nicola and mother-in-law Victoria’s love for heels, with the latter incorporating the feminine shoe into her signature Posh Spice aesthetic.

© Getty Nicola Peltz Beckham owns an expansive collection of heels

Unlike Victoria, however, Nicola opted to go without the figure-skimming LBD. The Lola actress paired her pretty pumps with an oversized white graphic T-shirt, no doubt plucked from her husband’s designer-saturated wardrobe.

Despite rumours of a family rift between Nicola and Victoria, the two never skip a moment to borrow from one another’s archives.

Earlier this month, Nicola was pictured in mother-in-law Victoria’s namesake label Victoria Beckham, donning the brand's 'Ruffle Detail Midi Dress In Ivory,' a sell-out style which retails on the website for £1,290. The elegant silk slip midi paid homage to sleek Nineties styles, while reinforcing Nicola’s captivation with lingerie silhouettes.