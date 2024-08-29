You can now shop Kate Moss' personal wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Ever wondered what it’s like to step into the shoes of a supermodel? Well, now you can.

British fashion icon Kate Moss has donated to a charity auction to raise money for Marie Curie. The event, which is being held in Surrey, has received a range of fashion donations from famed faces, spanning James Bond actor Daniel Craig and the legendary Nineties supermodel.

Created by Absolutely Fabulous actress Jane Harrocks, the The Diary of a Wardrobe auction will be held on 19 September at Ewbank's Auctions in Woking.

Lots include a pair of Kate’s Louboutin heels, ski goggles worn by explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes and a jersey worn on stage by Daniel Craig. Other donations included hail from the wardrobes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Dame Joanna Lumley, Dame Julie Walters, Emma Thompson, Lulu, Jessie Ware and Jim Moir (aka Vic Reeves).

© Ewbank's Auction/PA Wire Kate Moss has donated a pair of sparkling Louboutin heels

Each lot will be personalised and feature an additional message from the celebrity who donated the pieces, such as a written note or photograph.

From a career perspective, Kate’s relationship with Christian Louboutin has been a dance of two fashion powerhouses.

© Getty The model's donation will help raise funds for end-of-life charity Marie Curie

Louboutin’s iconic red soles became a staple in Kate’s wardrobe during her peak modelling years, reinforcing her image as the ultimate cool girl with an edge of sophistication. As one of the most photographed women in fashion, the British beauty and her love for Louboutins helped cement the brand’s association with rock-and-roll chic and timeless glamour.

The opulent Louboutin slip-ons up for grabs are a black, sparkling pair complete with a tall, slim heel, a point-toe design and gold brand detailing inside.

Ewbank's Auctions are helming the auction. Established in 1990 by Chris Ewbank in Surrey, the auction house has grown into a leading name specialising in antiques, fashion, fine art, and entertainment memorabilia.

No doubt, coupled with the history of the house and the iconic reputation of the former owner, Kate’s luxury Louboutins are set to be snapped up in record time.