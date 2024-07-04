Maria Sharapova's court-side Wimbledon look is seriously chic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Maria Sharapova, who reigned as the world No. 1 tennis player from 2005 to 2012 and secured 36 career titles, served up some seriously good style on day three of this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Instead of experimenting with tenniscore, the former athlete instead went all-out safari, dressed in a lightweight wool tricotine shirt and trouser combo by British heritage brand Burberry.

© Getty Maria in head-to-toe Burbs

The Russian-born, five-time Grand Slam champion wore the shirt, which has epaulettes and side flap pockets, cinched at the waist with a B buckle belt - and buttoned up to the neck. Her matching trousers featured combat pockets on the sides.

She accessorised the look with a cute Mini Peg Duffle Handbag and round-toe Baby Pumps, both also by Burberry.

© Karwai Tang Maria was accompanied by fiancé Alexander Gilkes

Maria sat with her fiancé, British auctioneer Alexander Gilkes, the couple welcomed their first child, son Theodore, in 2022. They were joined at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club’s Royal Box by Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, the Duchess of Gloucester and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

Serving on Centre Court that day was fellow Russian player Daniil Medvedev, who was defeated by France’s Alexandre Muller. Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini also went through to the next round.

© Getty Schiaparelli Haute Couture © Getty Vogue World: Paris

No stranger to Fashion, Maria is often photographed at glitzy occasions including the Vogue World: Paris event, which is a celebration of fashion and sport, and the Schiaparelli Haute Couture AW24-25 fashion show, both in June.

© Getty The 2024 Met Gala

In May of this year, she looked stunning wearing a daffodil yellow gown by designer Prabal Gurung, complemented by Chopard jewellery, at the 2024 Met Gala. The event celebrated the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' This marked her fourth appearance on the famous steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Maria, who retired from tennis in 2020, has appeared in advertising campaigns for Nike, Prince, Canon, and Cole Haan. She was also photographed wearing a bikini for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2000 and 2006.