Camila Morrone exudes after-hours glamour in latest Chanel campaign

Considering her divinely feminine, ethereal style and Old Hollywood allure, Camila Morrone was destined to step into the role of Chanel muse.

On Tuesday, the French fashion house announced the 27-year-old as the brand’s latest poster girl for Chanel's Autumn/Winter 2024/25 pre-collection campaign. Photographed by Karim Sadli, the model-cum-actress embodied the elegance and golden Hollywood glamour of Chanel’s heritage in the collaboration - the first between the star and the luxury label.

Camila was pictured in a series of images for the 1940s-inspired shoot, which was replete with the house’s signature bouclé textures, decadent golden jewels, mini silhouettes, bows, swathes of velvet, chains and gothic lace.

However, new motifs were injected into Chanel’s latest collection, which materialised in the form of silk mousseline sets, black leather trims and modern sheer fabrics.

Camila’s beauty blend neatly tapped into the heritage glamour of the shoot. The star’s chocolate locks were styled in a half-up, half-down princess ‘do, as she sported a doe-eyed beauty blend with a pristine complexion, thick brows and a dainty eyeliner flick.

Writing via her social media, Camila noted the significance of the campaign: “My very first @chanelofficial campaign! So many emotions as this moment is very full circle for me. I got to work alongside the expert artists and designers at Chanel to create a collection inspired by me, and the women who have inspired me. The Hollywood stars and starlets of the 40s, 50s, & 60s that I’ve spent my life admiring. This is an homage to them, their timeless sophistication and elegance.”

Close friends such as Kaia Gerber, Tesla Hosk and celebrity photographer Greg Williams were quick to congratulate the actress on her latest fashion endeavour.

Camila’s love affair with Chanel has been long-lived. Back in January, she opted for a whimsical, white Chanel look while attending the 29th Critics Choice Awards. With a helping hand from celebrity stylist Sandra Amador, Camila sported a set sourced from Virginie Viard’s Chanel Spring 2022 haute-couture collection - a pleated silk-chiffon top and long skirt with embroidered and frontal bow detailing.

In June, Camila once again showed her support for the house, attending the brand’s couture show hosted at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris.

For the exclusive event, the actress tapped into her Southern Cali-girl roots, opting for a bohemian white crocheted number with illustrious gold accents from Chanel’s Autumn/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection.