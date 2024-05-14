On Monday night, the concrete basement of London's Tate Modern was given a verdant revamp, sprouting with lush greenery to welcome a Gucci takeover.

The luxury Italian heritage label, with Sabato de Sarno at the helm, presented its highly anticipated cruise collection, to a star-studded front row.

Models graced the runway, wholly aligned with the holiday mood, clad in see-through boxy shirts, insouciant pussybows, suede tailoring and bold, brief-like shorts.

The showcase drew an impressive line-up of celebrity guests, spanning from supermodel royalty Kate Moss and global hitmaker Dua Lipa to Hollywood star Demi Moore and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dressed guests at Gucci Cruise 2025:

1/ 9 © Getty Kate Moss Runway icon Kate Moss was giving major 'Office Siren' vibes in a grey lingerie-style mini dress, and an elegant sheer tights-slingbacks combo.

2/ 9 © Getty Dua Lipa Training Season singer Dua Lipa opted for a black textured leather jacket and vertiginous heeled loafers.

3/ 9 © Getty Alexa Chung Noughties It-girl and TV presenter Alexa Chung wore a green knitted skirt co-ord and glitzy flats.

4/ 9 © Getty Demi Moore Actress Demi Moore wore a lace cut-out midaxi with glossy boots and her adorable companion Pilaf.

5/ 9 © Getty Daisy Edgar-Jones Where The Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar-Jones sported a tan utilitarian leather mini dress and wine-hued loafer platforms.

6/ 9 © Getty Paul Mescal Normal People actor Paul Mescal looked dapper in black from head to toe.

7/ 9 © Getty Salma Hayek Actress Salma Hayek looked elegant in a black asymmetric dress with silver accessories and a statement lip.

8/ 9 © Getty Sabrina Elba Sabrina Elba wore a sequin-infused knitted midaxi dress with beige slingback kitten heels.