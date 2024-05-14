Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Moss, Dua Lipa & Alexa Chung: best dressed guests at Gucci Cruise 2025
The best dressed guests at Gucci Cruise 2025

The Italian designer label showcased its cruise collection at London's Tate Modern last night, here are the best celebrity looks from the front row…

Orin Carlin
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
On Monday night, the concrete basement of London's Tate Modern was given a verdant revamp, sprouting with lush greenery to welcome a Gucci takeover.

The luxury Italian heritage label, with Sabato de Sarno at the helm, presented its highly anticipated cruise collection, to a star-studded front row.

Models graced the runway, wholly aligned with the holiday mood, clad in see-through boxy shirts, insouciant pussybows, suede tailoring and bold, brief-like shorts.  

The showcase drew an impressive line-up of celebrity guests, spanning from supermodel royalty Kate Moss and global hitmaker Dua Lipa to Hollywood star Demi Moore and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Hello! Fashion shares the best dressed guests at Gucci Cruise 2025:

1/9

Kate Moss wearing a black coat over a grey mini dress © Getty

Kate Moss

Runway icon Kate Moss was giving major 'Office Siren' vibes in a grey lingerie-style mini dress, and an elegant sheer tights-slingbacks combo.

2/9

Dua Lipa wearing a black leather jacket over shorts © Getty

Dua Lipa

Training Season singer Dua Lipa opted for a black textured leather jacket and vertiginous heeled loafers.

3/9

Alexa Chung wearing a green knitted dress© Getty

Alexa Chung

Noughties It-girl and TV presenter Alexa Chung wore a green knitted skirt co-ord and glitzy flats.

4/9

Demi Moore wearing a semi-sheer lace dress © Getty

Demi Moore

Actress Demi Moore wore a lace cut-out midaxi with glossy boots and her adorable companion Pilaf.

5/9

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing a tan leather mini dress© Getty

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Where The Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar-Jones sported a tan utilitarian leather mini dress and wine-hued loafer platforms.

6/9

Paul Mescal wearing a black shirt and trousers © Getty

Paul Mescal

Normal People actor Paul Mescal looked dapper in black from head to toe.

7/9

Salma Hayek wearing a black dress and a red lip © Getty

Salma Hayek

Actress Salma Hayek looked elegant in a black asymmetric dress with silver accessories and a statement lip.

8/9

Sabrina Elba wearing a knitted dress © Getty

Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba wore a sequin-infused knitted midaxi dress with beige slingback kitten heels.

9/9

Debbie Harry wearing a black suit © Getty

Debbie Harry

Blondie lead vocalist Debbie Harry looked sharp in a double-breasted suit layered over a classic white tee.

