On Monday night, the concrete basement of London's Tate Modern was given a verdant revamp, sprouting with lush greenery to welcome a Gucci takeover.
The luxury Italian heritage label, with Sabato de Sarno at the helm, presented its highly anticipated cruise collection, to a star-studded front row.
Models graced the runway, wholly aligned with the holiday mood, clad in see-through boxy shirts, insouciant pussybows, suede tailoring and bold, brief-like shorts.
The showcase drew an impressive line-up of celebrity guests, spanning from supermodel royalty Kate Moss and global hitmaker Dua Lipa to Hollywood star Demi Moore and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Hello! Fashion shares the best dressed guests at Gucci Cruise 2025:
Kate Moss
Runway icon Kate Moss was giving major 'Office Siren' vibes in a grey lingerie-style mini dress, and an elegant sheer tights-slingbacks combo.
Dua Lipa
Training Season singer Dua Lipa opted for a black textured leather jacket and vertiginous heeled loafers.
Alexa Chung
Noughties It-girl and TV presenter Alexa Chung wore a green knitted skirt co-ord and glitzy flats.
Demi Moore
Actress Demi Moore wore a lace cut-out midaxi with glossy boots and her adorable companion Pilaf.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Where The Crawdads Sing star Daisy Edgar-Jones sported a tan utilitarian leather mini dress and wine-hued loafer platforms.
Paul Mescal
Normal People actor Paul Mescal looked dapper in black from head to toe.
Salma Hayek
Actress Salma Hayek looked elegant in a black asymmetric dress with silver accessories and a statement lip.
Sabrina Elba
Sabrina Elba wore a sequin-infused knitted midaxi dress with beige slingback kitten heels.
Debbie Harry
Blondie lead vocalist Debbie Harry looked sharp in a double-breasted suit layered over a classic white tee.