Lila Moss serves supermodel splendour in unreal micro shorts at Gucci Cruise show

Last night on the front row of the Tate Modern's lush, Gucci-fied jungle backdrop, Lila Moss – daughter of eternal style icon Kate Moss – proved that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The Italian luxury label's cruise collection, held in the capital, drew in a star-studded guest list, spanning from zeitgeisty acting stars to international headliners, but arguably all eyes were on the mother-daughter modelling duo.

Lila looked elegant on the front row, flanked by her supermodel mother Kate and Blondie lead vocalist Debbie Harry, sporting one of the current biggest colour trends: butter yellow.

The unctuous, indulgent hue of Lila's co-ord first emerged as a key colour trend on the AW23 runways, at labels such as Tove, Givenchy and Zimmermann. The creamy, soft shade is still high up on the agenda for spring, evidenced by the current beauty buzz around 'buttermilk nails'.

For the fashion-forward occasion, the 21-year-old opted for a pair of thigh-skimming shorts, styled with a matching tailored jacket. The piece had a beautiful, vintage feel about it, offset by the fresh, It-girl appeal of her barely-there shorts.

Looking categorically cool and elegant, Lila observed Sabato de Sarno's highly anticipated cruise collection, featuring suede tailoring, boxy shirts and flowing chiffon. Models looked utterly holiday-ready, as did Lila with her daring shorts, nodding to the fashion insider-approved no-trouser trend that has swept the streets.

She completed her look with wine-hued loafer platforms, adorned with the house's trademark horse bit hardware, and opted for minimal makeup, natural-looking save for a hint of eye-enhancing liner.