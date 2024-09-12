Nicola Peltz Beckham references Brad Pitt in low-slung jeans

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When she’s not dressed up to the nines alongside her husband Brooklyn Beckham on opulent red carpet events of Hollywood after parties, Nicola Peltz Beckham can usually be found hanging out at home in a casually cool ensemble.

The model, actress and film director just shared a series of snaps to her 3.1m Instagram followers, donning an ensemble our new favourite street style maven Brad Pitt would likely approve of, considering she references him in a major way.

© Instagram/@nicolapeltzbeckham Nicola was all smiles in her recent IG post

In the two mirror selfies Nicola posted, she can be seen sporting a classically cool look consisting of a plain black baby tee, a set of hip-grazing low-slung blue jeans and a Y2k charged pink headband.

Also spotted in the pic is a stack of her favourite handmade beaded bracelets, of which one says 'Lola' in reference to her recent directorial debut film Lola, which she also starred in. Adding to her accessory slew, she wore a simple double pendant necklace with a Star of David motif, nodding to her Jewish heritage. The final piece of the outfit puzzle was of course her decadent $2m diamond engagement ring which she wears every day without fail.

© Instagram/@nicolapeltzbeckham The Peltz Beckham house is just as dreamy as we imagined

In the second slide-along image, Nicola made a point to showcase her and her husband Brookyln's impeccable taste in art which they hang on the walls of their Beverly Hills Mansion. Nicolas can be seen pointing to a blown-up image of Brad Pitt’s 1999 Rolling Stone shoot by Mark Seliger which is hung in the background. In the iconic image, a buzz-cut Brad poses in a bright pink dress, wearing a set of oversized diamond hoop earrings while biting a black glove.

MORE: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are style opposites during New York date night

RELATED: Who is Ines de Ramon? Everything you need to know about Brad Pitt's girlfriend...

Fans were quick to comment on both Nicola’s wall adornment and her stylised outfit, one fan saying "Can we pls talk about Brad Pitt in the back" while another commented, "Love your necklace." Her besotted husband also chimed in, leaving a heartfelt "My cutie xxx."

It’s very rare that the happy couple give fans a sneak peek into their home unless it’s a video of Brooklyn in the kitchen whipping up something Michelin star-worthy, however, the living area is just as dreamy as we could have imagined.