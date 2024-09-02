Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrates Romeo Beckham's birthday in backless halterneck top

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Nicola Peltz Beckham’s style is a halfway house between Y2K Groovy Chick and monochrome majesty.

The actress and wife of Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is something of a Noughties connoisseur, using each and every opportunity available to demonstrate her proficiency in nostalgic dressing.

To celebrate her brother in law Romeo’s birthday, Nicola shared a throwback image of the two the night before the Beckham-Peltz wedding back in April 2022.

© Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham Nicola marked her brother-in-law's birthday with a throwback wedding photo

In the image, the actress can be seen embracing her brother-in-law, sporting a backless, tailored waistcoat complete with a preppy pop collar, darting and a halterneck silhouette.

The ivory garment was teamed with some co-ordinating trousers in a low-slung style, nodding to Nicola’s penchant for all-things Y2K.

She wore her then-platinum hair down loose in a straightened style, facing away from the camera while hugging footballer Romeo.

The 22-year-old sportsman attended the wedding with his then-girlfriend Mia, slipping into a dusty rose-hued suit complete with a sharply tailored fit.

Romeo and Nicola appear to have a close, familial relationship. The model-actress often expresses her affection for Brooklyn's family, including Romeo, via social media.

Nicola has previously been seen supporting Romeo's endeavours, such as his successful footballer career with the sporting skills inherited from his father.

The actress often opts for white-hued ensembles

While their relationship isn't the focus of media attention in the same way that Nicola and Brooklyn's whirlwind romance is, it is clear that Nicola and Romeo share a sibling-like bond. The former is especially close with youngest Beckham Harper, with whom she indulges in dress up days and cute TikTok dances.

The American heiress is a firm champion of the all-white aesthetic. While attending the premiere of her directorial debut Lola, the 29-year-old sported a crisp white co-ord complete with a structured corset and matching, low-rise trousers.

A romantic spin of her wedding eve attire, the set merged bridal themes with club night magic, once again showcasing the star’s ever-lasting love affair with Noughties silhouettes.