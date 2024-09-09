Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are style opposites during New York date night

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Brad Pitt’s career is peppered with bold fashion choices.

From hefty leather jackets to 90s rave shades, the actor has never been one to shy away from a daring outfit or two.

The Hollywood veteran’s latest sartorial endeavour came to fruition over the weekend. On Sunday evening, the actor was joined by his girlfriend Ines de Ramon for a night out in New York.

Ines de Ramos and Brad Pitt enjoyed a stylish date night in Manhattan

The pair radiated contrasting aesthetics, with Brad pairing a loose, ivory shirt (top two buttons undone in true silver fox style) with Burberry’s ‘Houndstooth-Print Track Pants.’

Featuring a red-white checked design, the casual trousers are crafted from a lightweight fabric, with an elastic waistband and tapered legs, offering comfort and style in equal measure.

© Getty The Hollywood veteran opted for a bohemian date night look courtesy fo Burberry

The 60-year-old completed his street-style look with a pair of white trainers, a layering of bohemian gold chains and a pair of tinted aviators, his go-to sunglasses silhouette.

The actor’s South of France aesthetic couldn’t have been more different from his girlfriend’s date night attire. Swiss jewellery professional Ines stepped out in a thoroughly Charlie’s Angels-inspired combination, exuding Matrix mystique for the after-hours soirée.

© Getty Ines contrasted her partner's aesthetic in a streamlined 90s look

The 34-year-old oozed sleek-chic in an ebony linen co-ord, complete with a halterneck waistcoat and matching trousers cut in a 90s, low-slung style.

The multilingual jewellery aficionado quite literally elevated the combination by a good few inches, slipping into Christian Louboutin’s ‘Leather Buckle Red Lug Sole Chelsea Booties, which showcase a buttery calf leather construction in black, a chunky block heel, a pull-on design and the brand’s signature red leather lug outsole.

© Getty The pair touched down in NYC after attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival

She wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened style and opted for a dewy makeup look, topped with a bronzed complexion - no doubt perfected during the couple’s time in Italy, where they attended the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

During their European sojourn, the couple enjoyed a night out with fellow A-list duo Geroge and Amal Clooney. George and Brad touched down in the City of Love to mark the release of their latest onscreen endeavour Wolfs at the annual film festival.

It appears as though Brad has taken inspiration from European dress codes, with his strawberries and cream-coded Burberry track pants clenching on to the last dregs of summer style.