The cryptic meaning behind Nicola Peltz Beckham's friendship bracelets

Charm accessories are quickly becoming one of 2024’s most coveted trends.

From Gigi Hadid’s marigold Miu Miu ‘Arcadie’ leather bag adorned with kitschy-cute embellishments to Dua Lipa’s Gen Z-approved necklace collection, plastic fantastic jewels are reigning supreme among the celebrity sphere.

And - Nicola Peltz Beckham just hopped on the bandwagon. The actress departed from her go-to silver jewels in favour of something a tad more charming (excuse the pun.)

The 29-year-old shared a glimpse into a car journey alongside her husband Brooklyn, showcasing their transit essentials.

© Instagram/Nicola Peltz Beckham The actress' friendship bracelet was a reference to her directorial debut Lola

Alongside fresh coconut water, the actress’ beloved vintage denim monogrammed Louis Vuitton handbag and her $2 million diamond engagement ring, perched a sweet stack of friendship bracelets that adorned Nicola’s arm.

The handmade pieces, which neatly lean into the charm jewellery trend, added a nostalgic touch to Nicola’s extravagant jewellery box.

Nicola's directorial debut Lola (2024)

One of the jewels featured the name ‘Lola,’ a clear nod to her character in the film Lola, which she both directed and starred in.

The 2024 American drama written and directed by Nicola centres protagonist Lola, who struggles to save enough money to get her little brother out of their toxic home scenario.

© Getty Taylor Swift is credited with popularising friendship bracelets

The popularity of friendship bracelets has boomed this year and for that, we have the one and only Taylor Swift to thank.

The singer is linked to the crafty pieces due to her Eras Tour, where fans began exchanging these handmade bracelets as a fun tradition. The idea draws inspiration from her song You're on Your Own, Kid from the Midnights album, which includes the lyric: "Make the friendship bracelets."

This trend became a symbol of community and shared experiences among Swifties (her fanbase), with fans creating and trading bracelets featuring song lyrics, album titles or personal messages at her concerts.

It appears that Nicola has taken note, using Taylor’s modus operandi to reference her own work.