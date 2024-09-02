Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz Beckham's pink bandana was a vintage Victoria Beckham cosplay
Subscribe
Nicola Peltz Beckham's pink bandana was a vintage Victoria Beckham cosplay
Nicola Peltz Beckham poses in a white lace dress on her Instagram© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham's pink bandana was a vintage Victoria Beckham cosplay

The wife of Brooklyn Peltz Beckham took Y2K style cues from her mother-in-law

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

I guess when your mother-in-law is Victoria Beckham, taking style cues from the fashion icon couldn't be easier.

In true It-girl style, Nicola Peltz Beckham replicated the British fashion designer's Y2K aesthetic, pairing a pink bandana with her bikini for an end-of-summer boat ride with her beau Brooklyn

Nicola Peltz Beckham poses in a bikini and pink bandana © Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham
Nicola's summer look was a node to her mother-in-law's Y2K wardrobe

Nicola took to Instagram to share her summer look, posting a series of images to her 3.1 million followers over the weekend. In the photos shared, Nicola can be seen donning the cutest yellow and pink floral printed bikini, which she layered underneath a cotton mini skirt and an oversized blue graphic sweatshirt which she likely stole from her husband's wardrobe. 

In all of the images posted, Nicola kept her dark brunette locks in place with a baby pink bandana, worn over her ears and tied up at the back under her hair. 

Pop Singer Victoria Adams "Posh Spice" along with her mother Jackie Adams get help loading the limo with their packages October 12, 2000 in Los Angeles, CA© Getty
The designer will forever be out throwback style inspo

The chic accessory choice was no doubt inspired by Victoria Beckham, who in the 2000s sported the style both on and off the Spice Girls' stage. In one throwback photo, VB can be seen sporting a Burberry plaid option while out and about in LA, pushing a pram with Nicola's future husband Brooklyn in it. 

Nicola and Brookyln Beckham pose for a selfie on a boat© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham
The happy couple spent the last of summer on a boat

This past summer, many It-girls have been championing the bandana aesthetic, with the likes of Hailey Bieber styling a striped crochet Miu Miu option for a GRWM Rhode makeup routine and Sofia Richie Grainge donning a similar option in a TikTok post with friends.

MORE: Hailey Bieber just debuted this summer's most notable new accessory

RELATED: Nicola Peltz just shared rare throwback pictures of her wedding mini-dress

Although summer might be over and out, we can’t help but feel that this Y2K trend is just in its formative years. So, get ready for a slew of autumnal bandanas sported by cool-girls across the globe. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more
Chic Critique: Slogan tees
Chic Critique: Slogan tees
Hello! Fashion's Tania Leslau susses out slogan tees - the Y2K uniform of Paris Hilton and Victoria Beckham

Read More