Nicola Peltz Beckham's pink bandana was a vintage Victoria Beckham cosplay

I guess when your mother-in-law is Victoria Beckham, taking style cues from the fashion icon couldn't be easier.

In true It-girl style, Nicola Peltz Beckham replicated the British fashion designer's Y2K aesthetic, pairing a pink bandana with her bikini for an end-of-summer boat ride with her beau Brooklyn.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola's summer look was a node to her mother-in-law's Y2K wardrobe

Nicola took to Instagram to share her summer look, posting a series of images to her 3.1 million followers over the weekend. In the photos shared, Nicola can be seen donning the cutest yellow and pink floral printed bikini, which she layered underneath a cotton mini skirt and an oversized blue graphic sweatshirt which she likely stole from her husband's wardrobe.

In all of the images posted, Nicola kept her dark brunette locks in place with a baby pink bandana, worn over her ears and tied up at the back under her hair.

© Getty The designer will forever be out throwback style inspo

The chic accessory choice was no doubt inspired by Victoria Beckham, who in the 2000s sported the style both on and off the Spice Girls' stage. In one throwback photo, VB can be seen sporting a Burberry plaid option while out and about in LA, pushing a pram with Nicola's future husband Brooklyn in it.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The happy couple spent the last of summer on a boat

This past summer, many It-girls have been championing the bandana aesthetic, with the likes of Hailey Bieber styling a striped crochet Miu Miu option for a GRWM Rhode makeup routine and Sofia Richie Grainge donning a similar option in a TikTok post with friends.

Although summer might be over and out, we can’t help but feel that this Y2K trend is just in its formative years. So, get ready for a slew of autumnal bandanas sported by cool-girls across the globe.