Maya Jama's gloved mini dress is a major Milan Fashion Week statement

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



As we waved goodbye to London Fashion Week on Tuesday, the globe's most illustrious stars and the sought-after industry tastemakers said ciao to the streets of Milan, for the Italian leg of Fashion Month SS25.

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Jack Harlow, the front rows in the Belissima Italian capital have already presented a slew of A-list faces at the shows of the most notable names in the fashion industry.

Love Island presenter Maya Jama brought a slice of British It-girl cool to the front row at Marni.

© Getty Maya Jama attended the Marni show at Milan Fashion Week

Her 'frow' 'fit of choice put an autumnal twist on the classic LBD. She wore a ribbed knit mini dress featuring a chunky high neck and broad shoulders. Pairing her cosy-cool dress with a pair of black sheer tights and matte silver court pumps, her outfit formula might seem like nothing out of the ordinary. But the pièce de résistance? A pair of oversized, arm-length gloves in the same material as her dress, that brought her look together.

Somewhere between the quintessential winter woolly gloves and opera gloves, her look created a fashion week statement that was equal parts dramatic, equal parts practical (we love a weather-appropriate look), helping to give the beloved little black dress the most iconic of street style makeovers.

© Getty Her black arm length woolly gloves were a major fashion week statement

"There is perhaps no garment more worthy of iconic status than the little black dress," we said in our H! Fashion LBD explainer, "The classic style staple adorns the wardrobes of so many, unsurprising, given its universal ability to flatter. The LBD is a simply cut evening or cocktail dress, often short, that can be dressed both up and down, depending on what your diary has in store."

"According to fashion historians, it was Coco Chanel who first invented the little black dress. One of the designer's sketches was featured in Vogue's 1926 issue, and it was expected to "become sort of a uniform for all women of taste".