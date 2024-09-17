Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Romeo Beckham, Lila Moss, Ellie Goulding: Inside London Fashion Week's most exclusive parties
Romeo Beckham, Lila Moss, Ellie Goulding: Inside London Fashion Week's most exclusive parties
Digital Cover culture

Inside London Fashion Week's most exclusive parties

From Rihanna to Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer, see who attended which illustrious LFW events in H! Fashion's September 2024 Guest List

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
September is a fantastic time to be an It-girl in London. Why? well, London Fashion Week, of course.

Though every month in the English capital is full of illustrious parties, dinners, launches and the likes, events during fashion month have an extra dashing of je ne sais quoi.

LFW never fails to deliver a whirlwind five days of glamour, and the spring/summer '25 celebrations were no exception. The city's most exclusive parties offered the perfect blend of fashion, flirtatiousness, and A-list allure, as designers, celebrities, and industry tastemakers came together to celebrate the season's most anticipated collections. 

From intimate soirées to the annual high-energy bashes that possess a guest list as selective as the front row at fashion shows, the industry crème de la crème gathered to celebrate all things style, sophistication and new season dressing.

Take a look inside the most talked-about parties of London Fashion Week SS25, and see who made the 'Guest List'...

Annie's Ibiza x Clio Peppiatt

Annie's Ibiza founder, Annie Doble, and designer Clio Peppiatt hosted an intimate dinner during London Fashion Week to celebrate their latest collaboration. The event welcomed notable guests, including Poppy Delevingne, Emma Weymouth and our current H! Fashion cover girl Jazzy De Lisser. Attendees enjoyed champagne from Moët & Chandon, while surrounded by beautiful floral arrangements by McQueens Flowers. 

"I drew inspiration from a mosaic I had commissioned for my Ibiza home and have been ever since envisioning to create a mosaic collection for my new collaboration with Clio for some time, which I knew would work perfectly with Clio’s technique," Annie shared about the collection, "I integrated a new metalwork technique with Clio’s established silhouettes which allowed us to merge delicate craftsmanship with intricate hand-beaded artistry." The result is a bold, elevated collection that combines artistry and elegance, capturing the essence of warm Mediterranean summer nights.

Emma Weymouth in a black glittering gown with a thigh-high slit stands against marbled columns. She exudes elegance with minimal accessories, letting the sparkle of her dress stand out.© Dave Benett
Emma Weymouth
Annie Doble, Poppy Delevingne and Jazzy de Lisser are wearing matching golden textured dresses. One has a high slit, while the other two opt for mini-dresses. Their coordinated outfits give off a glamorous, fun vibe.© Dave Benett
Annie Doble, Poppy Delevingne and Jazzy de Lisser
Jessica Clarke stands against an intricate tiled wall, wearing a metallic silver mini dress and black boots. Her relaxed pose and minimal accessories enhance the overall sophisticated vibe.© Dave Benett
Jessica Clarke

Perfect Magazine X Grey Goose

Perfect Magazine hosted an exclusive party during London Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of Grey Goose Altius and the release of Perfect Magazine's Issue 7. The stylish event took place at Dovetale, drawing a glamorous crowd. Among the VIP guests were model Leomie Anderson, who rubbed shoulders with Romeo Beckham, as well as Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails while celebrating the new issue.

Leomie Anderson is dressed in a corset-style brown top with black puffed shorts, exuding confidence with a bright smile. Her strappy high heels complete her elegant look.© Dave Benett
Leomie Anderson
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer posing in glamorous outfits. One wears a black dress with lace accents, and the other wears a sleek black jacket and stockings, holding a sparkling handbag.© Dave Benett
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer
Romeo Beckham in a black leather jacket, matching pants, and a black baseball cap stands confidently with a smile. His casual-chic look includes a chain necklace and key accessories.© Dave Benett
Romeo Beckham

LFW40 Icons Party

The closing party for London Fashion Week, marked the grand finale of the event while celebrating four decades years of LFW. Held on September 16, the party was hosted in collaboration with the British Fashion Council and attracted an elite crowd from the fashion industry, including designers, models, and influencers, all coming together to toast 40 years  of creative brilliance. Set against the stunning backdrop of The Roof Gardens, guests enjoyed an evening of music,  cocktails, and chic conversation. The evening was a fitting close to a milestone year for London Fashion Week.

Ellie Goulding stands in a blush-toned, elegant ensemble with flowing sleeves and satin trousers. The soft, ruffled details and her shimmering clutch exude a sophisticated and regal look.© Dave Benett
Ellie Goulding
Tilly Demaine and Lila Moss pose closely together, one in a black sleeveless top and short skirt with metallic accents, and the other in a long black dress. Their casual yet chic outfits exude effortless style.© Dave Benett
Tilly Demaine and Lila Moss
Jourdan Dunn wears a striking off-shoulder black mini dress featuring bold, metallic embellishments. Her sleek pixie cut and minimal accessories enhance the futuristic and glamorous vibe of her outfit.© Dave Benett
Jourdan Dunn

Rihanna's Fenty Hair launch

Rihanna hosted a vibrant celebration for the exclusive UK launch of her debut haircare line, Fenty Hair, at Selfridges on Monday, September 16. The event introduced partygoers to Fenty Hair’s reparative line, which features nine products designed for all hair types, textures, and needs. Guests were immersed in the Fenty Hair experience. Rihanna shared her excitement, saying, “The UK holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to be launching Fenty Hair into Selfridges." High-profile attendees, including Jess Glynne, Alex Scott, Mahalia, Krept & Konan, and Julie Adenuga.

Rihanna stands beside Julie Adenuga, both dressed in creative, textured outfits. Rihanna's nude-toned, floral-inspired dress contrasts with the darker, unique attire of her companion.© Dave Benett
Rihanna and Julie Adenuga
Jess Glynne stands in front of a vibrant backdrop. She wears a bold, long coat featuring green fluffy accents, embracing a dramatic and eye-catching style.© Dave Benett
Jess Glynne
Mahalia in a colorful, plaid fitted outfit stands confidently in a fashion-forward space. Her hairstyle of long, blonde braids adds a unique element to her modern look.© Dave Benett
Mahalia

