Inside London Fashion Week's most exclusive parties

September is a fantastic time to be an It-girl in London. Why? well, London Fashion Week, of course.
Though every month in the English capital is full of illustrious parties, dinners, launches and the likes, events during fashion month have an extra dashing of je ne sais quoi.
LFW never fails to deliver a whirlwind five days of glamour, and the spring/summer '25 celebrations were no exception. The city's most exclusive parties offered the perfect blend of fashion, flirtatiousness, and A-list allure, as designers, celebrities, and industry tastemakers came together to celebrate the season's most anticipated collections.
From intimate soirées to the annual high-energy bashes that possess a guest list as selective as the front row at fashion shows, the industry crème de la crème gathered to celebrate all things style, sophistication and new season dressing.
Take a look inside the most talked-about parties of London Fashion Week SS25, and see who made the 'Guest List'...
Annie's Ibiza x Clio Peppiatt
Annie's Ibiza founder, Annie Doble, and designer Clio Peppiatt hosted an intimate dinner during London Fashion Week to celebrate their latest collaboration. The event welcomed notable guests, including Poppy Delevingne, Emma Weymouth and our current H! Fashion cover girl Jazzy De Lisser. Attendees enjoyed champagne from Moët & Chandon, while surrounded by beautiful floral arrangements by McQueens Flowers.
"I drew inspiration from a mosaic I had commissioned for my Ibiza home and have been ever since envisioning to create a mosaic collection for my new collaboration with Clio for some time, which I knew would work perfectly with Clio’s technique," Annie shared about the collection, "I integrated a new metalwork technique with Clio’s established silhouettes which allowed us to merge delicate craftsmanship with intricate hand-beaded artistry." The result is a bold, elevated collection that combines artistry and elegance, capturing the essence of warm Mediterranean summer nights.
MORE: The best street style outfits at London Fashion Week SS25
RELATED: 8 Fashion trends we noticed at London Fashion Week
Perfect Magazine X Grey Goose
Perfect Magazine hosted an exclusive party during London Fashion Week to celebrate the launch of Grey Goose Altius and the release of Perfect Magazine's Issue 7. The stylish event took place at Dovetale, drawing a glamorous crowd. Among the VIP guests were model Leomie Anderson, who rubbed shoulders with Romeo Beckham, as well as Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails while celebrating the new issue.
LFW40 Icons Party
The closing party for London Fashion Week, marked the grand finale of the event while celebrating four decades years of LFW. Held on September 16, the party was hosted in collaboration with the British Fashion Council and attracted an elite crowd from the fashion industry, including designers, models, and influencers, all coming together to toast 40 years of creative brilliance. Set against the stunning backdrop of The Roof Gardens, guests enjoyed an evening of music, cocktails, and chic conversation. The evening was a fitting close to a milestone year for London Fashion Week.
Rihanna's Fenty Hair launch
Rihanna hosted a vibrant celebration for the exclusive UK launch of her debut haircare line, Fenty Hair, at Selfridges on Monday, September 16. The event introduced partygoers to Fenty Hair’s reparative line, which features nine products designed for all hair types, textures, and needs. Guests were immersed in the Fenty Hair experience. Rihanna shared her excitement, saying, “The UK holds a special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to be launching Fenty Hair into Selfridges." High-profile attendees, including Jess Glynne, Alex Scott, Mahalia, Krept & Konan, and Julie Adenuga.