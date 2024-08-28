Maya Jama's custom Carnival ensemble is perfect for football loving fashion girls

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's a fashion fact of life that amongst all the sartorial trends that we expect to see in a season from the runways, there are always a few that creep up on us completely out of nowhere. And one of those for this SS24 season is the rise of the football girlie.

Granted, we expected the Euros to cause a spike in the number of girlies donning their dad's jerseys to the pub, but the rise in It-girls across the globe wearing footy shirts was surprisingly astronomical.

This weekend at Notting Hill Carnival 2024, Maya Jama proved that the 'blokecore' aesthetic isn't going anywhere, at least for the rest of the season. And we think she may have won the football fashion trend with the coolest custom outfit.

© Instagram /@mayajama Maya wore a custom Connor Ives mini dress created with a Somalia football shirt

Maya shared a series of images from her time at Carnival captioned: "Carnival weekend was really fun", wearing a custom Connor Ives mini dress, created with a ruched baby blue Somalia football shirt - a nod to her Somali heritage - and a white mini skirt.

She paired the one-of-a-kind piece with some black cat-eye sunglasses and layers of gold jewellery, adding a touch of her signature cool-girl glamour.

© Instagram /@mayajama She won the football fashion trend hands down

Last year, after Mia Regan wore a Stella McCartney Arsenal shirt during SS24 fashion week, Hailey Bieber and Rihanna wore the same Loewe Rugby shirt and Kim Kardashian stepped out in a red Manchester United cap, we got a sense that sports-core may have made an appearance this year.

Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid all styled football shirts with shorts, skirts, trainers and heels this summer, and Sabrina Carpenter put an England shirt over her Versace mini dress at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Maya's custom Connor Ives piece has taken the trend to new levels...