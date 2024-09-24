Bella Hadid's leather jacket and knee-high boot look is going to be everywhere this autumn

There’s nothing in this world that pairs together quite so seamlessly than luxe leather outerwear and an off-duty supermodel.

Proving that point to a T just yesterday while out and about in The City of Lights, was none other than stylistic maven, Saint Laurent muse and entrepreneur, Bella Hadid.

Proving that even when in Paris for the fourth instalment of Fashion Month, you can take the girl out of her rural ranch but you can’t take the rural ranch style out of the girl, Bella opted for a sultry triple leather look, which is set to inspire autumn outfit mood boards around the northern hemisphere.

Pairing a set of square toe knee high leather boots with a set of sheer black tights, an oversized black leather bomber jacket and a camel-toned high neck suede mini dress, the off-duty icon strutted down the cobblestone streets in sartorial style.

To accessorise her autumnal ensemble, the Orebella founder added a set of sleek black sunglasses and an oversized black leather tote, big enough to fit all of the essentials.

As for her off-duty glam, Bella opted for a slick back messy bun hairstyle, glowing skin and a subtle brown-toned lip shade.

Fashion fanatics know all too well that the autumn/winter seasons are coined boot season for a reason. H! Fashion’s Style Writer Chloe Gallacher even describes the wardrobe hero as "Safe and dependable, the sartorial bread-and-butter footwear style is forever our hero when it comes to the colder months. Infinitely versatile, throwing on a pair requires very little thought or effort."

Bella is taking a short hiatus from her usual cowgirl core aesthetic for PFW. Trading in her crotchless chaps and cowboy hat getup for a more high fashion flurry of looks.

Though we can’t confirm what shows the Hadid sister will be walking in, we have it under good authority that as the new face of Saint Laurent, it’s highly likely that she’ll be taking centre stage under the Eiffel Tower later tonight as the brand showcases their SS25 to the world.