Bella Hadid is a Y2K dream in a vintage Valentino corset

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though the Y2K phenomenon has reached world domination over recent years, nobody quite does noughties street style like Bella Hadid.

The supermodel and fragrance entrepreneur has a wardrobe (or rather a walk-in closet we'd imagine) filled to the brim with vintage-infused pieces from Christina Aguilera-approved mini skirts to Jennifer Lopez-esque baggy jeans and crop tops, the 27-year-old has truly perfected the 2000s cool-girl dress code.

In her latest stellar street style look, the Orebella founder stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday to celebrate the launch of her latest fragrance, Nightcap and wore a whimsical piece from Valentino's spring/summer 2004 collection.

© Instagram / @bellahadid Her stunning top was a Valentino SS04 number

Bella oozed femininity in a silk butterfly corset top, created by eponymous founder Valentino Garavani who was still creative director at the time. The whimsical beige piece which her stylist Molly Dickson sourced via My Runway Archive - a London-based vintage designer archive, featured a square neckline, lace-trimmed pleats and a flattering figure-hugging bustier body complete with eyelet detailing and a classic lace-up design.

© Instagram / @bellahadid Bella shared images of her vintage corset on Instagram

She paired the look with dark-wash bootleg jeans, a pair of powder pink butterfly heels from Prada, and fuschia-framed sunglasses by Bonnie & Clyde.

© Getty Valentino SS04

MORE: Bella Hadid just wore another plunging neckline gown, this time in an emo-chic hue

RELATED: Bella Hadid's bringing the Wild West to the Upper East Side in her micro leather mini shorts

Bella shared a series of images flaunting her naturalistic-themed look saying: "Spotted in Westwood! By my facial expressions, you can see how excited this made me! It really never gets old to see yourself on a billboard, still shocks me to this day!! So so special to meet you guys at @ultabeauty yesterday... in celebration of NIGHTCAP officially launching in all Ulta Beauty stores and on Ulta.com this Friday 8/30 [moon emoji]."

The vintage muse strikes again and we cannot get enough.