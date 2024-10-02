Hedi Slimane leaves Celine

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, it was announced that Hedi Slimane had left Celine.

The brand’s creative director stepped down following a seven year tenure at the prestigious Parisian house.

Slimane joined Celine as creative director in January 2018, marking a new chapter for the iconic French luxury brand. Known for his previous work at Dior Homme and Saint Laurent, Slimane brought his signature style, rooted in rock-and-roll aesthetics, sharp tailoring, and a rebellious spirit, to Celine, a brand historically associated with understated elegance and modern femininity under Phoebe Philo.

Upon taking over, Slimane rebranded the label, removing the accent from ‘Céline’ and introducing a bold, youth-driven vision.

© Getty Hedi Slimane is leaving Celine after seven years

His debut SS19 collection in September 2018 was polarising, shifting from the minimalist, refined designs that had attracted Philo's loyal following to a more edgy, nightlife-inspired aesthetic featuring skinny suits, leather jackets, and short, party-ready dresses. This move stirred significant discussion in the fashion world, as it represented a complete departure from the previous era.

However, over time, Slimane has expanded his approach, incorporating elements of 1970s bourgeois chic, vintage-inspired tailoring, and gender-fluid designs, while retaining his distinctive style.

© Getty The creative director debuted his first collection for the brand in 2018

His collections have evolved to balance Celine’s heritage with his personal design language. Slimane’s influence at Celine continues to shape the brand, appealing to a younger, trend-conscious audience while maintaining his signature rock-inspired edge.

Celine parent LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced his departure in a statement, which read: “Under his creative and artistic direction, Celine has experienced exceptional growth and established itself as an iconic French couture house.”

“The holistic vision of Hedi Slimane, his exigence and rigour have made it possible to redefine the codes of Celine whilst reaffirming its feminine and Parisian roots,” it continued. “He has also remarkably enriched new territories for the maison such as the men’s silhouette, couture and haute parfumerie. The extraordinary journey taken together over the last seven years has made Celine a house with a formidable foundation for the future.”

There are whispers that the designer is heading to Chanel, but we will have to wait and see what’s next in store for the celebrated visionary.