Fashion Month SS25 highlights: From Bella's return to Bottega bean bags

And just like that, fashion month has drawn to a close.

All four fashion capitals pumped out innovative design for spring/summer 2025, spanning intricately constructed collections to exquisite sets, ambient lighting, thudding club beat sounds and more.

We hit the ground running (towards 180 The Strand and its coffee machine) as London Fashion Week unfurled, watching the craftsmanship of emerging talent come to life on the runway and bag charms take hold beside it.

Harry Styles graced the Royal Academy of Art with a surprise appearance at S.S. Daley’s spring/summer runway show, while Glee’s Dianna Agron recreated an iconic Joanna Lumley moment for Completedworks. On the other side of London, football went fashion with an unexpected runway appearance from Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice for Labrum and Barry Keoghan channelled ski-chic for Burberry.

© Imaxtree Versace SS25 © Getty Rabanne SS5

© Imaxtree Chloé SS25 © Imaxtree Saint Laurent SS25

Prior, the team revelled in the commercial charm that New York serves up each season, allowing for Michael Kors and Tory Burch to bring out the big guns in time for autumn to take hold. Coach staged its show on the High Line, Wiederhoeft revamped its signature VAMP corset in a beautiful bridal-themed collection and models somersaulted down the Collina Strada runway.

Milan brought the magic via powerhouse shows. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Dodd graced Gucci’s FROW, while Madonna made a shock appearance at Dolce & Gabbana. Iris Law joined Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai on Versace’s runway, Marni and Jil Sander made a strong case for florals and Jacob Elordi nestled himself into Bottega Veneta’s £8000 bunny bean bag.

© Getty Jacob Elordi at Bottega Veneta © Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at Loewe

© Getty Iris Law and Lila Moss at Burberry © Getty Barry Keoghan at Burberry

During Paris Fashion Week, we watched as Bella Hadid made her runway return for Saint Laurent following a two-year hiatus, Alessandro Michele brought Gucci-esque glamour to Valentino and Chemena Kamali flourished at Chloé while armed with ruffles galore. The Beckhams descended upon the city en masse, ready to witness matriarch Victoria’s SS25 offering materialised as Rabanne debuted the world’s most expensive handbag. And how can we forget the Louboutin swimming pool?

© Imaxtree London SS25

All in all, it was a month full of fun, fabulousness and frivolity - the trifecta that forms the foundation of fashion.

Discover my handpicked highlights from the jam-packed month, which championed European creativity for all to see and marvel at.

My top highlights from fashion month:

Bella Is Back Bella Hadid returned to the runway for Saint Laurent's SS25 collection following a two-year hiatus from runway shows. Under Anthony Vaccarello’s creative vision, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid suited up in a deliciously slouchy, black tailored set that served up office-chic. The masculine design featured sleek lapels, an XL silhouette, a double-breasted cut and matching crisp, straight leg trousers. The suit was coolly layered over an off-white shirt complete with a black tie, channelling Mad Men mystique with a contemporary twist.

Bottega’s Bunny Seats Bottega Veneta’s spring/summer 2025 show in Milan witnessed swathes of stars take a pew on kitsch, animal-themed bean bags that formed the front row. Jacob Elordi, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner and Julienne Moore nestled into the Noah's Ark seating situation, which was inspired by the Zanotta Sacco chair, originally designed in 1968 by Italian creatives Piero Gatti, Cesare Paolini and Franco Teodoro.



The Chloé Show Chemena Kamali served up summer on a silver platter for Chloé's SS25 show. Replete with signature house ruffles, vintage-inspired pastels and ghostly frostings of lace, the exquisite collection held the H! Fashion team in a sartorial chokehold. Ethereal bed jackets, frothy lace-trimmed bloomers and babydoll silhouettes were paired with Hollywood starlet sunglasses, hobo bags and 70s-inspired wedges. Wearable and aspiration in equal measure, this delicious collection packed a punch.

© Victor VIRGILE A Moment for Mona Mona Tougaard was the unsung hero of fashion month. The 22-year-old Danish model who is of Somali, Ethiopian, and Turkish descent, appeared in SS25 runway shows for Versace, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana - to name a few. Mona was discovered at age 15 and quickly rose to prominence, becoming one of the most sought-after models in the industry. She has previously walked for renowned designers like Chanel and Prada, while starring in campaigns for Alaïa and Marc Jacobs.

© Mondadori Portfolio Cavalli Tribute The first show since Roberto Cavalli's passing, the brand's SS25 was one to remember. Creative director Fausto Puglisi brought high-octane glamour to the Milan Stock Exchange showspace, enlisting the help of supermodels Mariacarla Boscono, Alek Wek, Isabeli Fontana, Natasha Poly, Joan Smalls, Karen Elson, and Eva Herzigova to bring the collection to life. Seascape vistas, feathers galore and sweeping silhouettes paid homage to the Italian designer, who was celebrated for his vibrant, after hours designs. His character was perfectly summarised in audio of the late designer which was played during the show "Missing the party? How can I miss the party? I am the party!"



The Rise of Wiederhoeft Wiederhoeft is a brand to have firmly on your radar. The New York-based fashion brand, founded by designer Jackson Wiederhoeft in 2019, is known for its theatrical, whimsical designs. SS25 championed bridal themes, including beautiful crafted corsets, blushed palettes, disco-ready sequins and cutting-edge design that celebrated the power of the female figure. Following the runway show, 26 women in matching ivory veils, corsets and mermaid trains took to the stage for an operatic performative finish.

© Jacopo M. Raule The Gucci FROW The stars aligned for Gucci's SS25 spectacle. Bridgerton actresses Hannah Dodd and Nicola Coughlan joined Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dakota Johnson and Romee Strijd on the prestigious front row to witness Sabato de Sarno's latest sartorial endevour materialise on the runway. Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith, Mark Ronson, Olympia of Greece, Poppy Delevingne and Pixie Geldof were also in attendance.



© WWD Rabanne's Headline-Hitting Bag French fashion house Rabanne debuted the world’s most expensive bag for its spring/summer 2025 collection. The brand, founded by Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, sent the metallic ‘Nano Bag’ down the runway, an event witnessed by front row attendees Cardi B, Ed Westwick and Camila Cabello during Paris Fashion Week. Crafted from 18-karat gold, the iridescent accessory acted as a tribute to the famed, diamond-encrusted mini dress that the late designer crafted for Françoise Hardy in 1968.

Debbie Harry for Gucci by Nan Goldin During fashion month, it was announced that Gucci had tapped Blonde singer Debbie Harry at its latest campaign cover star. The campaign titled 'We Will Always Have London' was lensed by legendary photographer Nan Goldin, who is celebrated for her gritty, raw themes. Debbie can be seen in in the back of a black London cab, holding Gucci's new 'Blondie' bag and accompanied by a Yorkshire Terrier. Chic.

Loewe’s Icon T-Shirts Vincent Van Gogh, Édouard Manet, Johann Sebastian Bach, Frédéric Chopin and fellow artistic legends graced the fronts of models during Loewe's SS25 show. The show, which was set in the Château de Vincenne, celebrated art in all its glory. Models mapped the runway, which centred a bronze bird sculpture by Tracey Emin, walking to the beat of Aphex Twin’s Gwely Mernans and a recomposition of Bach’s Suite No 2 in D minor. A brand known for its viral-friendly pieces, Loewe did not disappoint with its bold, kitsch tops that married band tee charm and art house themes.

Balletcore Lives On Ferragamo had one message for SS25, and that is that balletcore is here to stay. The house sent models down the catwalk sporting thong heels with ribbon detailing that spiralled up the ankle. Cut from blush pink, white and black colourways, the romantic shoes were paired with footless tights, leotards and ballet-inspired boleros. A sartorial pirouette for the Italian brand.