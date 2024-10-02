Zendaya dazzles in puffball skirt at the Louis Vuitton show

On Tuesday night, Nicolas Ghesquière flung open to the doors of the Louis Vuitton SS25 show to fashion’s global elite.

Zendaya was among those in attendance at the star-spattered Paris Fashion Week spectacle, stepping out alongside stylist Law Roach in a juxtaposed look that merged Eighties tailoring with Noughties nostalgia.

The 28-year-old slipped into a sharply tailored black blazer with striking white lapels that dramatically jutted out in a diagonal cut. The blazer further showcased a tightly-cinched waist and a sculptured design, making for an avant-garde outerwear piece. A pleated red rosette adorned the right breastplate of the single-breasted garment.

She paired the monochrome jacket with an operatic bubble skirt, featuring a crinkled, oyster-hued fabric that purposely scrunchies around the actress’ figure. A pair of black fishnet tights and point-toe heels topped off the statement aesthetic.

© Getty Zendaya attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 show

Her hair was whipped up into a Sharon Stone-inspired updo and elevated with blonde highlights.

Zendaya was joined by her trusty stylist Law Roach, who has been the star’s right-hand man since she was jettisoned into the limelight aged fifteen.

© Getty The actress was joined by her stylist Law Roach

The two took their place on the front row, alongside Alicia Vikander, Cate Blanchett, the Haim sisters and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Zendaya's relationship with Louis Vuitton officially began in April 2023, when she was named a global ambassador for the luxury French fashion house. She was appointed the face of major campaigns including for the Capucines handbag line.

The house’s SS25 show offered up an eclectic collection inspired by the Renaissance. Models hit the runway in printed puff sleeve jackets, peplum silhouettes, clashing palettes, dropped waistbands, feathered shoes and garments depicting paintings by the French artist Laurent Grasso from his series Studies into the Past.

Ghesquière merged contemporary with vintage themes, showcasing bloomers by the dozen crafted from lace and ghostly chiffon. Stripes clashed with studded circular designs, while maxi dresses trimmed with metallic fringes contrasted sleek, structured mini dresses.