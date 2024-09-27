Victoria Beckham's runway outfit is the epitome of Parisian sophistication

Tonight in the City of Lights, Victoria Beckham presented during Paris Fashion Week for the fourth time in her designer career.

The 50-year-old was as expected supported by the Beckham clan, with David, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Nicola Peltz Beckham all sat on the illustrious front row as models paraded down the runway in the former Spice Girl's etheral designs.

Also on fashion's most exclusive flanks sat Victoria's bestie Eva Longoria and Anna Wintour.

Whilst her seasonal creations on the catwalk captivated us with sculptural neckline accents, swathes of etheral billowing chiffon, contemporary takes on tailoring, ultra capacious bags and surprising glittery adornments Victoria's own outfit was a moment in itself.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria wore a tuxedo jacket for her PFW SS25 show

The British icon stepped out to greet her guests after the finale of the show, epitomising Parisian elegance in a black tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, black straight-leg trousers and a simple black base layer.

Her outfit epitomised Parisian elegance, proving that a muted outfit that may appear not to say much on the surface, can say so much.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham VB's sleek suiting moment was peak officecore chic

She wore her newly chopped ombre locks down and loosely waved, whilst her signature bronzed make up look, a subtle smokey eye and nude lip (no doubt created using Victoria Beckham Beauty products) created an effortless warm glow.

The Beckham clan also stepped out in style. Harper stunned in a cut-out pink silk dress, David looked effortlessly suave as always in a navy suit, white shirt and navy tie, Cruz oozed seventies cool in a white shirt with a dramatic flair, and Romeo perfected "less is more" in a black T-shirt tucked into black trousers.

© Instagram/@davidbeckham David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria's entire wardrobe whilst in Paris has been nothing short of utter stylistic perfection.

Earlier this afternoon, VB left the iconic La Réserve - the hotel the Beckhams often choose when staying in the French capital - wearing a daring low-cut blazer with a tie waist an oversized trousers, once again putting a spin on the classic trouser suit.

© Neil Mockford Her low-cut blazer look was her most daring so far

The day prior she stepped out in a distressed top and midi skirt two-piece set from Balenciaga, paired with fiery red stiletto heels.

© Getty She paired her Balenciaga set with fiery red stilettos

She also reinvented the classic 'jeans and a white t-shirt' look when fitting Eva Longoria's front row outfit. VB opted for high waisted grey jeans with white contrast stitching, paired with the chicest bright white pointed heels.

© Instagram/@evalongoria Victoria posed with Eva Longoria ahead of her show

Victoria's wardrobe truly is the gift that keeps on giving.