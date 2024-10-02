Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner makes a surprise runway appearance Paris Fashion Week
Subscribe
Kylie Jenner makes a surprise runway appearance Paris Fashion Week
Digital Cover fashion-trends© River Callaway

Kylie Jenner makes a surprise runway appearance Paris Fashion Week

The beauty founder made her PFW debut at the brand's Disneyland Paris spectacle 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

On Tuesday night, Kylie Jenner made her Paris Fashion Week debut while walking for Coperni’s SS25 show.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the runway for the Parisian house, which was founded in 2013 by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant.

Dressed in an extravagant black ball gown featuring a strapless silhouette, a hip-skimming cut and a voluminous train, the 27-year-old glided down the catwalk in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Paris.

The dress was paired with some long black evening gloves, adding a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to her gothic princess aesthetic.

Kylie Jenner walked the runway during the Coperni SS25 show© Getty
Kylie Jenner walked the runway during the Coperni SS25 show

Her dark tresses were styled down loose in gentle mermaid waves and she showcased a soft glam beauty palette complete with a matte complexion, thick brows and a lilac eyeshadow blend. 

The collaboration between Kylie and Coperni added another luxury partnership to the beauty mogul’s CV, which boasts names such as Schiaparelli and Acne Studios. 

disneyland show© Getty
The show was staged at Disneyland Paris

Coperni has a rich history when it comes to enlisting celebrity help. Irina Shayk and Lila Moss joined Kylie in the model line-up for the SS25 show, with the latter hitting the runway in a lemon yellow mini bodysuit layered under a white organza slip dress with floral detailing and spaghetti straps. 

One of the label’s most iconic moments was the SS23 show, where a spray-on fabric dress was crafted live on Bella Hadid, showcasing the brand's cutting-edge approach to fashion. 

Bella returned to the runway during Paris Fashion Week, following a two year hiatus. Under Anthony Vaccarello’s creative vision, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid suited up in a deliciously slouchy, black-tailored set for the Saint Laurent show. The masculine design featured sleek lapels, an XL silhouette, a double-breasted cut and matching crisp, straight-leg trousers. 

Her older sister made multiple fashion month appearances, modelling for brands including Versace and Vetements in what appeared to be a highly successful fashion month for the influencer sphere.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More