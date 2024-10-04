Dua Lipa serves up sultry office-chic in pinstripe bustier

Name one outfit that Dua Lipa has worn that you don't want to copy immediately. We’ll wait.

The singer, songwriter, actress and all-round It-girl stepped out in yet another enviable ensemble on Thursday. She enjoyed a night out with her friends, this time serving up a peak office-chic look.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua has and forever will be our fashion muse

Calling upon Rhianna’s go-to stylist Jahleel Weaver to source and style her for the occasion, the pair landed on a seriously sultry bustier corset and matching trouser set. As expected, the co-ord was far from just a regular trouser and strapless shirt look. Dua’s stylish ensemble featured a navy blue and white pinstripe pattern, sculptural tailored bust detailing and a statement silver belt.

© Instagram/@dualipa Tiffany & Co. diamonds are Dua's best friend

To add a touch of cool-girl elegance to her office-esque ensemble, Dua wore a layered stack of diamond-encrusted necklaces from Tiffany & Co. around her neck while her multiple ear piercings stockpiled a cluster of light-catching diamond stud and hoop silhouettes.

For glam, Dua turned to the fashion set’s most favoured dewy skin makeup artist and the unofficial queen of this year's recent blush revolution, Katie Jane Hughes.

© Instagram/@dualipa The singer's face card never declines

Landing on a fresh-faced, sun-kissed base look and a subtle smokey eye with a glossy brown-toned lip, Katy perfected the glazed doughnut aesthetic on the 29-year-old pop sensation.

As for hair, Dua swept her cherry-cola-toned locks into an elegant slick back bun with a sharp middle parting - a look loved by style veterans and modish mavens around the globe.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua's Instagram is the best place for autumn style inspo

Over the past few weeks, Dua has been back on her fashion agenda. On Wednesday, she styled an oversized sports jersey as a mini dress and just days before that, the Londoner nailed autumn dressing in a handkerchief skirt and knee-high boots combination.

All in all, Dua and her enviable wardrobe have been working overtime to bring us bountiful autumnal outfit inspiration - and for that, we are truly thankful.