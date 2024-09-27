Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa’s stunning Mugler blazer is a lesson is sharp dressing
Dua Lipa's stunning Mugler blazer is a lesson is sharp dressing
dua lipa stripes© Gotham

Dua Lipa’s vintage Mugler blazer is a lesson in sharp dressing

The Radical Optimism singer looked to space-age silhouettes courtesy of the iconic house

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Dua Lipa and rare, archival fashion go together like berries and cream. 

The singer’s style evolution is nothing short of pure magic. With a helping hand from her trusty, relatively new, stylist Jahleel Weaver, Dua’s wardrobe has blossomed, and her latest look is proof that she’s the number one It-girl in town.

Dua slipped into a lipstick red Thierry Mugler jacket hailing from the designer’s autumn/winter 1998 collection. The striking piece, which is part of a skirt set previously worn by Addison Rae, was purchased from Studded Petals Vintage.

dua lipa red jacket© Instagram/@dualipa
dua lipa red jacket© Instagram/@dualipa

The singer wrote via social media: “I’ve been waiting for the moment to wear this vintage Mugler that I got last year. It’s a little big on me but I’m tooo obsessed with it.”

The statement piece featured a vibrant hue, accented shoulder pads, an asymmetrical, sharp neckline and a cinched waist. Sharp, futuristic silhouettes and a strong, sensual aesthetic were core to Mugler’s designs, which married high fashion with theatricality, often using unconventional materials and bold structures.

Mugler autumn/winter 1998
Mugler autumn/winter 1998

The rare garment was dotted with minimalist gold hardware, adding a touch of opulence to the archival gem.

Dua completed the look with a black micro skirt and tights, allowing all eyes to fall on her Mugler masterpiece. She wore her auburn hair slicked back into an influencer-approved bun, promoting her newsletter Service 95 in the process.

Addison Rae in red© Getty
Addison Rae attended The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala sporting the same set

This isn’t the first piece purchased by Dua from the coveted vintage store. The 29-year-old previously invested in a lilac, plaid waistcoat from Vivienne Westwood’s spring/summer 1994 collection.

Since parting ways with former stylist Lorenzo Posocco, Dua’s wardrobe has darkened in tone. The chart-topper is embracing mysterious palettes for autumn/winter 2024 and her recent outfit choice perfectly encapsulated her newfound style. 

Prior to attending the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, Dua delved into Ann Demeulemeester's archive. She sported a glimmering crystal bralette by the Belgian creative, paired with a black halter neck top in a waistcoat cut and complete with dripping crystal embellishments on either side.

The gothic combination hailed from the design’er spring/summer 2006 collection and was teamed with a pair of black strappy heels that spiralled up the leg. 

Read More