Dua Lipa dazzles in crystal bralette and zip-detail skirt

Dua Lipa’s style is nothing short of a fashion tour de force, effortlessly blending bold, edgy glamour with sleek sophistication.

The British pop sensation has become a red-carpet darling, wowing in everything from shimmering gowns to futuristic streetwear. Whether in a sharp, tailored suit or a daring, skin-baring ensemble, Dua constantly pushes boundaries while keeping things unmistakably classy.

Her latest dressed-to-impress moment came as she attended the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The 29-year-old sported a glimmering crystal bralette, paired with a black halter neck top in a waistcoat cut and complete with dripping crystal embellishments on either side.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the look was topped off with a full length black skirt showcasing a thigh-high slit formed from edgy zip-down detailing.

The Matrix-inspired combination hailed from Ann Demeulemeester’s spring/summer 2006 collection and was teamed with a pair of black strappy heels that spiralled up the leg.

© Getty Dua attended day one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena in las Vegas

The look marked another sartorial success since Dua ceased working with beloved stylist Lorenzo Posocco, who helped the singer form relationships with brands such as Jacquemus and Versace.

The star wore her fiery red hair down loose in a soft cottony texture, zhuzhed by celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux. A blushed makeup palette by Katie Jane Hughes leaned into the singer’s naturally honied complexion.

© Imaxtree Ann Demeulemeester is celebrated for her punkish, gothic designs

Beloved by those including Hunter Schafer, Ann Demeulemeester is a Belgian fashion designer known for her avant-garde, poetic, and often androgynous designs.

A key member of the ‘Antwerp Six’ a group of designers (including Martin Margiela) who reshaped the fashion world in the 1980s, she built her eponymous brand on a foundation of dark, moody aesthetics with sharp tailoring and deconstructed silhouettes.

Her work often juxtaposes the romantic with the rebellious, using monochromatic palettes, flowing fabrics, and punk-inspired elements. Dua and Jahleel’s joint decision to champion the brand comes a little surprise, considering her punkish wardrobe already includes pieces from fellow cutting-edge labels such as Chopova Lowena, KNWLS and Ottolinger.