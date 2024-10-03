Dua Lipa’s mini jersey dress is peak cool-girl

Dua Lipa may have been keeping a low profile as of late, but that hasn’t stopped her from debuting a sprinkling of covetable autumn outfits.

Whether she’s simply taking time away from set or nestled away in the studio we can’t say, but what we know for sure is that her latest look is set to be a hit for the cooler climate.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old shared an image via social media of herself wearing Martine Rose’s ‘Motorcross Jersey.’ The sports-inspired piece, which hails from the British designer’s menswear collection, is an oversized garment featuring a blue-white colour palette with rich orange accents.

© Instagram/@dualipa The singer sported Martine Rose's motocross jersey

Retro in style, the streetwear garment is crafted from scuba jersey and features a colourblock panelled design, a sharp V-neck, long sleeves and a slogan print. Dua paired the racer-esque top with some leggings, white socks and trainers, making for a cool, casual everyday ensemble.

Even her day-to-day outfits hail from the most desirable labels around town. Martine Rose is a British-Jamaican fashion designer known for her subversive approach to contemporary menswear. Launched in 2007, her eponymous label draws inspiration from subcultures like rave, punk and reggae, blending said influences with oversized silhouettes and unconventional tailoring for all occasions.

© Instagram/@dualipa Dua's 26th birthday look also hailed from the British brand

She has collaborated with major brands like Nike and Balenciaga, further elevating her presence in the global fashion scene. Celebrated for her innovative, tongue-in-cheek vision, Rose has become a key figure in modern streetwear and contemporary fashion, resonating with stars such as Dua who can’t resist a cool-girl-coded aesthetic.

Dua has been a long-time lover of the designer’s work. Back in 2021, the star wore Martine Rose to celebrate her 26th birthday, stepping out in a navy Martine Rose suit hailing from the autumn/winter 2021 collection.

The tailored set featured dazzling multicoloured embellishments that were dotted all-over, adding a disco spin to the classic two piece. The singer topped off her birthday suit (excuse the pun) with a befurred bucket hat in clashing candy cane colours, writing: “I’m a Leo – can’t u tell.”