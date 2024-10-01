Dua Lipa just nailed autumn dressing in a handkerchief skirt and knee-high boots

When it comes to autumnal style, boots and a cute skirt reign supreme and if you disagree, you’ll have myself and Dua to argue with.

Posting to her 87.5m Instagram followers yesterday the singer, songwriter, actress, model and fashion muse made a sartorial statement that had fashion girlies weak at the knees.

© Instagram/@dualipa The singer posed for a mirror selfie before heading off to work

Taking a short hiatus from her usual onstage bedazzled mesh vest and white leather mini shorts combos, the 29-year-old opted for a casually cool and cosy ensemble for a day in the studio.

Sporting a white pleated tiered skirt, a button-up knitted cardigan, a pair of knee-high square toe boots, a statement £2,390 forest green Ferragamo ‘Hug Handbag” and an oversized denim jacket which she wore slung over her shoulder, Dua perfected off-duty it-girl elegance.

The Levitating singer and Barbie actress accessorised her work-day ‘fit with a pair of sleek Y2K sunglasses, a set of diamond drop earrings, a stickered phone case and wore her freshly washed cherry-cola locks in a still-wet hairstyle.

© Instagram/@dualipa Could this image mean new Dua music is on the way?

In another image shared in the post she captioned "London crumbs" the Jacquemus muse can be seen sporting the look to a rehearsal ( or what we hope is a new music meeting) standing in a studio surrounded by guitars and her fellow band members.

© Instagram/@dualipa She wore the striking blazer with a black mini skirt and tights

Dua’s recent understated look comes just days after she donned a vintage lipstick red Thierry Mugler jacket from the brand's autumn/winter 1998 collection to pose with this month's Service95 Book Club book - Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunder.

Dua is currently at home in London after being in Vegas last week, catching up on some well-deserved R&R ahead of the UK Radical Optimism tour dates later this month, which unfortunately for those of us who didn't get tickets is now sold out.