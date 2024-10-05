Sabrina Carpenter swaps sequins for sweats and it’s a major autumn mood

It seems even pop stars need a break from their crystal-encrusted on-stage ensembles, and who could blame them?

The latest notable name to indulge in a cosy comfort and post it online is 25-year-old singer and hair goals muse, Sabrina Carpenter.

The former Disney actress shared a series of images to her 40.9m Instagram followers yesterday, proving that no matter how famous, fashionable or flush you are, you always need a pair of sweats in your drawer.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter It's hard to tell who's cuter, Sabrina or the puppy?

Taking a short hiatus from her crystal-clad mini dress and heart cut-out gogo boots to cuddle a bulldog puppy, Sabrina paired a beige cable knit jumper with a set of baggy black sweatpants.

Though a normal at-home look for many of us, Sabrina decided to pair her laidback look with her signature rosy cheek blush makeup look, perfectly sprawled bangs and a subtle pinky-toned lip shade- full glam and sweatpants is a major autumn mood in my books.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter The pink bustier look comes complete with matching suspenders

Also Included in the 13-image photo dump was a series of Sabrina’s on-duty outfits- all of which are just as dreamy as the next and have solidified her a spot as one of the globe's most stylish performers, joining the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter The devil really is in the details

Giving fans a sneak peek into the details of her now iconic baby pink sequin corset bodysuit look, Sabrina posted an image of herself lying on stage singing into her crystal-encrusted microphone, showing off the bottom of her shoes which have a cheeky personalised touch.

At the moment Sabrina is currently on her first arena tour for her album Short ‘n Sweet, playing almost every night to hundreds of thousands of fans, thus we think it’s only fair that she takes a small hiatus to cuddle cute puppies in her comfies.