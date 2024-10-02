Sabrina Carpenter's glamorous mini dress and platform boots is perfect for party season

Leave it to Sabrina Carpenter to bring all the glitzy party season fashion inspo we need for this season and beyond.

The American sweetheart began her 'Short 'n' Sweet' tour last week, and has already delivered a masterclass in all things glitter, silver and sequins in the sartorial department.

Switching her style up from her usual négligée and nighties, the singer (who as far as we know is still in an on-off relationship with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan) is currently channelling her inner Paris Hilton and we can't get enough.

The latest look she shared after a performance in Brooklyn, New York, Sabrina perfected party girl glam in a dazzling mini dress paired with kitsch platform boots.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter Sabrina stunned in a glitzy LBD and platform boots

She shared an Instagram story with her 40.8m Instagram followers, sporting a glitzy black number featuring a striking, contrasting silver trim and a halter neckline - the perfect take on the classic LBD this season.

Adding extra drama to her showstopping look, Sabrina paired the look with chunky, studded black boots with a statement red heart, a pair of platforms that both Abba and Elton John would wholly approve of. She captioned the image: "Ily Brooklyn u got me for life!! [kiss emoji]."

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter Each outfit is just as glittery as the next

Though she's swapped underwear for ultimate glamour, her signature beauty agenda stayed the exact same. She donned her long blonde tresses in tight Dolly Parton-esque curls that cascaded over her shoulders, whilst her make-up remained effortlessly pretty: a bright rose cheek and pink shimmery eyeshadow that complimented her flush perfectly.

Sabrina is arguably the ultimate It-girl of 2024.

© Instagram/@sabinacarpenter Sabrina and her on-stage wardrobe has not disappointed

"It’s not just her music that has proven to be a hit among fans," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "The 25-year-old has meticulously curated an image that leans into her zeitgeisty songbook, replete with luxury labels and on-trend garments for the public to covet."

"From party-girl mini dresses a là Cavalli to preppy Miu Miu polos, operatic Oscar de la Renta gowns and sultry David Koma ensembles, there aren’t many brand boxes Sabrina hasn’t ticked off. Cute, kittenish style is very much intertwined with her DNA, often executed with a helping hand from her platinum blonde Malibu-Barbie mane and peachy makeup looks."