Sabrina carpenter's crystal-clad pink corset was a Paris Hilton cosplay

Sabrina Carpenters' wildly anticipated Short n’ Sweet tour has officially kicked off with a sold-out show in Columbus, Ohio.

Unsurprisingly the Gen Z pop-star curated a show stopping on stage wardrobe for the 47 show tour, with each costume dripping in light catching dimantés.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter The Short n' Sweet tour is Sabrina's first ever arena tour

To celebrate the first night of her world tour, Sabrina shared a heartwarming Instagram post to her 40.5m Instagram followers, thanking her fans for "a sold out show and dressing up and singing every single word :’)"

Both fans of the Espresso singer and her iconic babydoll négligée filled wardrobe waited in anticipation for what the performer might sport on stage and as expected, she didn’t disappoint.

© Instagram/@sabinacarpenter Sabrina and her on-stage wardrobe didn't disappoint

Securing her pop-star status, Sabrina opted for an off the shoulder crystal encrusted baby pink corseted bodysuit which she revealed to the crowd by dramatically opening her towel, which may we add was also lined with twinkling dimantés.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter The devil is in the details

To complete the striking ensemble, Sabrina paired her on-stage ensemble with a pair of custom made sheer tights adorned with the name of her newest song Taste Me on the upper thigh, a pair of nude-toned fishnet thigh highstockings fixed with bedazzled garters and a set of Dorothy Gale-approved Mary Janes. She also made sure to sport her custom made ‘SC’ diamond ring and signature rosy cheek blush look to accentuate the already standout look.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter Each outfit is just as glittery as the next

Sabrina’s now iconic corset wasn’t the only look of the night. Throughout the show, her and her bouncy blonde locks changed into a variety of fairy princess-esque looks, including a sparkly silver mini dress and matching platform boots with heart cut outs.

Over the past few months Sabrina Carpenter has quickly become a household name with her catchy tunes played on repeat around the world. As for her fashion choices, the style sphere has welcomed her with open arms, many coining her the next-gen Paris Hilton and making getting dressed "fun again."

If you’re one of the lucky ones who secured a ticket or two to watch Sabrina live, do us a favour and FaceTime us when she sings Please, Please, Please will you?