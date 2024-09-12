Sabrina Carpenter’s sheer lace dress is a lesson in lingerie

Wherever she goes, Sabrina Carpenter brings with her a girlish cloud of sequins, lace and powder pink fluff.
The singer has become the ultimate coquette muse, regularly championing underwear-as-outerwear for events spanning star-spattered award shows to music videos. Barry Keoghan preferably featured.
On Thursday evening, the 25-year-old attended the VMA Awards 2024 for an evening of glitz, glamour and stand-out fashion statements. Serving up authentic old Hollywood glamour in a vintage Bob Mackie gown sourced from Tab Vintage, Sabrina took home the prestigious Song of the Year award for her hit tune Espresso.
However, the very same day, the singer was spotted in Greenwich Village, wearing a ghostly look that leaned into her penchant for lingerie dress codes.
Her chosen NYFW outfit featured an ivory lace mini dress, complete with long fluted sleeves, a feminine floral texture, a round neckline and a micro silhouette. Layered underneath was a white set of lingerie, adding a tongue-in-cheek touch to her hauntingly elegant attire.
Sabrina wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in her go-to bouffant, fringe-flanked style and opted for a classic pop star makeup blend. A rosy complexion was elevated by a pale pink lip, a dusting of iridescent aqua eyeshadow and a healthy flutter of mascara.
The star added some extra inches to her petite frame by stepping out in a pair of mega platform heels, also depicting a frosty white hue, and clasped a lipstick printed handbag that oozed Charlotte Tilbury sass.
Eagle-eyed fashion followers have Sabrina’s style pretty sussed by now. Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter.
Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligée styles have evolved into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.