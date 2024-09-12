Sabrina Carpenter’s sheer lace dress is a lesson in lingerie

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Wherever she goes, Sabrina Carpenter brings with her a girlish cloud of sequins, lace and powder pink fluff.

The singer has become the ultimate coquette muse, regularly championing underwear-as-outerwear for events spanning star-spattered award shows to music videos. Barry Keoghan preferably featured.

On Thursday evening, the 25-year-old attended the VMA Awards 2024 for an evening of glitz, glamour and stand-out fashion statements. Serving up authentic old Hollywood glamour in a vintage Bob Mackie gown sourced from Tab Vintage, Sabrina took home the prestigious Song of the Year award for her hit tune Espresso.

© Getty The singer wore a vintage Bob Mackie gown sourced from Tab Vintage

However, the very same day, the singer was spotted in Greenwich Village, wearing a ghostly look that leaned into her penchant for lingerie dress codes.

Her chosen NYFW outfit featured an ivory lace mini dress, complete with long fluted sleeves, a feminine floral texture, a round neckline and a micro silhouette. Layered underneath was a white set of lingerie, adding a tongue-in-cheek touch to her hauntingly elegant attire.

© Getty Sabrina arrived at a NYFW after-party in a white lace mini dress

Sabrina wore her platinum blonde hair down loose in her go-to bouffant, fringe-flanked style and opted for a classic pop star makeup blend. A rosy complexion was elevated by a pale pink lip, a dusting of iridescent aqua eyeshadow and a healthy flutter of mascara.

The star added some extra inches to her petite frame by stepping out in a pair of mega platform heels, also depicting a frosty white hue, and clasped a lipstick printed handbag that oozed Charlotte Tilbury sass.

© Getty Stars such as Taylor Swift were also in attended at the NYFW bash

Eagle-eyed fashion followers have Sabrina’s style pretty sussed by now. Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter.

RELATED: We just figured out Sabrina Carpenter's blush combo and it's actually affordable

MORE: Sabrina Carpenter just landed a Marc Jacobs campaign, and it's a major slay

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligée styles have evolved into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.