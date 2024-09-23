Sabrina Carpenter revives controversial bridal look

Sabrina Carpenter and underwear as outerwear are synonymous.

The 25-year-old global powerhouse has refined one of fashion's favourite daring trends this year, making négligées her version of the little black dress - the style she turns to for quite literally, every occasion.

"Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter Sabrina stunned in a baby blue all-in-one

"Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom."

To celebrate "the short n’ sweet tour starts tomorrow" with her fans on Instagram, Sabrina revived a baby blue all-in-one piece featuring a romantic fabric button fastening along the body. She paired it with sheer black tights, black court heels and a controversial black fluffy garter.

© Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter Sabrina wore a controversial garter in her latest 'underwear as outerwear' look

The garter has long been a symbol of both tradition and allure, often stirring up mixed feelings. It's often seen as controversial due to its historical and symbolic associations with modesty, sexuality, and femininity. Whilst it was historically worn to hold up stockings, it’s now associated with the iconic garter toss at a wedding, where the groom removes it from the bride's leg (with his hands or teeth). While some embrace the playful, romantic charm of this ritual, others see it as outdated, reinforcing old-fashioned gender roles.

© Michel Dufour Dita von Teese walking the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier in 2017

Today, garters are often seen in bridal collections as a fashion statement. Several designers have embraced the garter as a bold statement in high fashion, transforming it from a purely functional piece into a symbol of edgy sophistication. From Jean Paul Gaultier to Vivienne Westwood and more recently Saint Laurent and Dolce & Gabbana, garters have been used to add a touch of sensuality and empowerment.

Love it or leave it, the garter remains a bold statement in the world of undergarment fashion.