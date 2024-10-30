10 Diwali outfit ideas to inspire you in 2024

Glitter, gold and glamour - Diwali a sartorial glitterbomb of decadence.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a major Hindu celebration that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This vibrant festival is celebrated by millions of people around the world and this year is set to be no different.

Diwali's origins are linked to several stories from Hindu mythology, the most famous being the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhya after a fourteen-year exile, which is commemorated with lights and festivities.

During Diwali, homes are decorated with oil lamps called diyas, colourful rangoli patterns, and festive lights. The festival spans five days, with the main day called Lakshmi Puja, dedicated to the goddess of wealth.

In 2024, Diwali falls between October 31 and November 1. Celebrations vary by region but generally include family gatherings, prayers, and community events.

Diwali dress codes have become notorious for their opulent beauty. For women, attire is often bright, colourful, and richly adorned, representing joy and prosperity. Sarees, lehengas, anarkalis, and salwar kameez are popular options, typically cut from vibrant fabrics and embellished with sequins, embroidery, or beadwork.

In order to discover what the perfect Diwali outfit looks like, we spoke to By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies for that all-important knowledge come Diwali 2024.

How can someone incorporate contemporary styles while respecting cultural significance?

“I find wearing an outfit with an Indian aesthetic and Western silhouette is a great way of incorporating contemporary style. Also accessorising is key, this year I rented a Rosantica handbag on the By Rotation app to add some ornate glamour to my Diwali outfit.”

What colours and fabrics are linked with Diwali dress codes?

“Any colour goes for Diwali! It’s always good to wear bright colours like gold, orange and yellow to attract light and bright energy.”

Are there any specific accessories or jewellery that compliment traditional outfits for the occasion?

“While there’s no specific accessories or jewellery required for Diwali, it is customary to buy gold on Dhanteras, the first day that marks the festival of Diwali, so many wear gold throughout the celebrations.”

Where can someone source the perfect Diwali look?

“On the By Rotation app! We have had a 1060 per cent increase in search terms for 'lehenga' and 'Indian wedding' on the By Rotation app over the last 12 months and we've seen our users are increasingly listing their South Asian designer items on the app. Our South Asian edit now has over 350 items listed and is the perfect place to browse for inspiration and find a beautiful outfit without paying the full price."

"We are seeing the appeal for renting South Asian traditional outfits from non-South Asian users who otherwise do not own these pieces and may have little knowledge about them - it's great for sustainability and also creates a community-oriented experience when our lenders share styling advice and explain their South Asian items to them.”

Discover 10 impeccable outfits for Diwali and mark the joyous event in style.

Best outfit ideas for Diwali 2024:

Lavish Lehenga A radiant lehenga is a beautiful way to capture attention, especially when cut from glistening fabrics and styled with a dupatta as demonstrated by actress Amita Suman here.

Lush Lilac A pop of lavender is a great way to stand out amidst a sea of golden hues. Model Cat Roberts demonstrated how to style out a cooler tone complete with crystal-detailing back in 2023.

Black and Gold Glamour Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran made a case for black and gold during Diwali celebrations in 2023.

Skirt Suit Model Neelam Gill offered up a contemporary twist on classic dress codes, sporting a cream, glitter-clad skirt suit for Diwali 2023.

Neutral Tones By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies mesmerised in a pale pink gown for Diwali, complete with a strapless silhouette and all-over sparkle effect.

Gold Jewels Actress Sonam Kapoor attended the Foxcatcher premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her self-styling skills with a statement gold necklace that leans into Diwali dazzle.



Contrasting Colours Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann schooled us in contrasting colours while attending By Rotation's 5th Birthday Party in celebration of Diwali earlier this month.

Statement Prints British radio and television presenter Anita Rani served up a contemporary take on Diwali dress with a striking sequinned checkerboard dress.



Punchy Pink Actress Elizabeth Hurley and her model son Damien enjoyed Diwali celebrations together, with the actress looking resplendent in joyous pink for the occasion.