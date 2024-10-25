Leopard print jeans are everywhere: Here are 7 I will definitely be buying

Animal print made its triumphant return in 2023 - love it or hate it, the fashion set is proving the divide trend isn't leaving anytime soon.
After It-girls including Mia Regan, Kate Moss and Alexa Chung started incorporating wildlife-themed patterns into their AW23 wardrobes, the 'Mob Wife' trend swiftly followed suit. Taking inspiration from TV cult classics like The Sopranos and Goodfellas, the trend cycle was peppered with animal prints of various kinds.
Later into 2024 came more refined takes on the trend - from Maya Jama in vintage Roberto Cavalli to Rita Ora in the ultimate reptile print snake jacket and mini shorts combo.
This season, the fashion girlies are reverting back to classic leopard print, and I, for one, am completely on board.
Jeans specifically are taking over style agendas this season, bringing the classic wardrobe staple and giving it a statement twist.
The best thing about leopard print jeans is they have the same versatility levels as your usual denim - style for every day with a t-shirt and ballet flats or trainers, then take it up a notch for evenings with a pair of classic court heels and your favourite blazer.
Here are 7 pairs you definitely need on your radar for AW24 - but run, don't walk to your shopping baskets, because pieces so utterly coveted and cool-girl-approved are almost guaranteed to sell out...
How I Chose:
- Style - every selection fits the leopard print criteria, however I've chosen pairs with different lengths, silhouettes and designs to find pieces that suit a variety of tastes.
- Brands - Each brand is loved and approved by myself or the H! Fashion team, with trustworthy labels on the style, fit and quality front.
- Price - affordability shouldn't be a factor keeping you from trying out the latest trends, so Ive found a selection of pieces in different price ranges, whether you're looking for a high street bargain or an investment piece to keep forever.
Why Trust Me:
Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident Fashion and Lifestyle writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.
