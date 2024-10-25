Leopard print jeans are everywhere: Here are 7 I will definitely be buying

Animal print made its triumphant return in 2023 - love it or hate it, the fashion set is proving the divide trend isn't leaving anytime soon.

After It-girls including Mia Regan, Kate Moss and Alexa Chung started incorporating wildlife-themed patterns into their AW23 wardrobes, the 'Mob Wife' trend swiftly followed suit. Taking inspiration from TV cult classics like The Sopranos and Goodfellas, the trend cycle was peppered with animal prints of various kinds.

Later into 2024 came more refined takes on the trend - from Maya Jama in vintage Roberto Cavalli to Rita Ora in the ultimate reptile print snake jacket and mini shorts combo.

This season, the fashion girlies are reverting back to classic leopard print, and I, for one, am completely on board.

Jeans specifically are taking over style agendas this season, bringing the classic wardrobe staple and giving it a statement twist.

The best thing about leopard print jeans is they have the same versatility levels as your usual denim - style for every day with a t-shirt and ballet flats or trainers, then take it up a notch for evenings with a pair of classic court heels and your favourite blazer.

Here are 7 pairs you definitely need on your radar for AW24 - but run, don't walk to your shopping baskets, because pieces so utterly coveted and cool-girl-approved are almost guaranteed to sell out...

Mid Rise Slouchy Jean Abercrombie & Fitch The Details: Slouchy at the waist and hips Comes in short, regular and long

Size down for a closer fit A&F is a classic for well-fitted jeans that last longer. Not only do I love the slouchy-to-regular fit silhouette, but the model is wearing them exactly as I would. Although for those of us in the UK, an extra layer or two on top is an AW essential... £92.00 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Leopard Printed Izey Jeans Ganni The Details: Ganni logo at the back 99% organic cotton Relaxed fit When it comes to combining cool-girl styles with statement prints, no brand does it like Ganni. These jeans have a classic straight-leg silhouette and not one, but five pockets. Hurry though, the brand's products truly sell like hot cakes. £235.00 AT GANNI

Straight Leopard Print Trousers Stradivarius The Details: Mid-rise waist Straight leg design Available in other colours Trust me, I know all too well that shopping for jeans on the high street can be hit and miss - but Stradivarius is my hidden gem for good sizing. I love the washed design of this pair, and for less than £40 they're going straight in my basket. £39.99 AT STRADIVARIUS

Good Luck Leopard-Print Barrel-Leg Jeans Free People The Details: Mid-rise fit Belt loops 100% cotton If you haven't seen barrel leg (also called balloon jeans) doing the rounds this year, have you even been on Instagram? If a trend-led silhouette that's slightly quirky is what you're looking for, look no further. £115.00 AT HARBEY NICHOLS

Brown Leopard Print Wide Leg Jeans New Look The Details: Relaxed fit Mid-rise Straight New Look is another high street hero I can't get enough of. This easy breezy pair will slot perfectly into your everyday wardrobe. £39.99 AT NEW LOOK

Gale Satin Animal-Print Trousers Reformation The Details: Woven-blend trousers Satin texture Straight leg Forgive me that these aren't denim, but they're too good not to share. Cool-girl-coded label Reformation has given us the perfect pair of leopard print trousers for party season. A super long, length and silky satin. Obsessed.

Colette Cropped High-Rise Maeve The Details: Comes in regular, petite and plus High waisted Wide leg Last but certainly not least, a cropped silhouette that will allow your footwear to share the spotlight. I also love that these are high-waisted, ideal for those who, like myself, can't bring themselves to revive the low-rise. £98.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE



Style - every selection fits the leopard print criteria, however I've chosen pairs with different lengths, silhouettes and designs to find pieces that suit a variety of tastes.

- every selection fits the leopard print criteria, however I've chosen pairs with different lengths, silhouettes and designs to find pieces that suit a variety of tastes. Brands - Each brand is loved and approved by myself or the H! Fashion team, with trustworthy labels on the style, fit and quality front.

- Each brand is loved and approved by myself or the H! Fashion team, with trustworthy labels on the style, fit and quality front. Price - affordability shouldn't be a factor keeping you from trying out the latest trends, so Ive found a selection of pieces in different price ranges, whether you're looking for a high street bargain or an investment piece to keep forever.

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident Fashion and Lifestyle writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.

